5 Children Drown In River In Bihar; 2 Rescued, Bodies Of Other 3 Recovered

New Delhi: Two-time PM, Narendra Modi, who has been unanimously selected to become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term by the NDA government, is preparing for his swearing-in ceremony on the evening of June 9, which will be attended by foreign dignitaries including the President of Maldives. All eyes are also on the BJP-led NDA, to know who will be part of the new Cabinet, and how will the demands of Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan and Nitish Kumar among other party leaders will be incorporated. For all the latest local, national and international news updates, stay tuned to India.com…







