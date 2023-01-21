Home

5 Dead, 15 Injured As Mini Bus Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Kathua

Kathua: Five people, including a woman, were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The accident took place at Sila village of Billawar in the evening when the driver lost control of the private bus while negotiating a blind curve.

According to police, the bus was on its way to Dhanu Parole village from Mondli village.

Four people including a 60-year-old woman were found dead at the spot by rescuers, while 16 others were rushed to a hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries, they said.



