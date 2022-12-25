Detox water is often recommended in weight loss plans, especially in place of high sugar drinks like soda and fruit juice.

Weight loss: 5 Detox Water Recipes to Burn Extra Kilos During Winter (source:freepik)

Detox water is water that has been flavoured with fresh fruits, vegetables, or herbs. It’s also known as fruit-infused water or fruit-flavored water. Detox water is also often recommended in weight loss plans, especially in place of high sugar drinks like soda and fruit juice. However, you can easily make them at home using any combination of fruits, vegetables, and herbs that you like.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra says ‘Detox water has been gaining popularity amongst people who wish to look after their health and fitness. It is believed that one of the easiest ways to relieve uneasiness, discomfort, bloating, and strengthen immunity with the goodness of fruits and herbs. Yet, the exact properties of detox water vary depending on the ingredients you use and the strength of the infusion. So, here are a few detox water recipes to make sure you stay healthy and look fine:’

CORIANDER WATER – This is a great drink to have first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. It acts as a natural diuretic to draw out excess water retention in the body. It also helps boost insulin production body and enhances liver health which helps control metabolism in the body. APPLE- CINNAMON INFUSED WATER – A superb metabolism booster. The antioxidants present in apples and cinnamon help to it strengthen the immune system and fight various kinds of infection CUCUMBER + MINT + GINGER + LEMON – This one is a powerful detox drink as it comes infused with ingredients that work together. Ginger is a root that aids digestion and clears your stomach. Lemon helps alkalize your body, mint cleanses your system. STRAWBERRY AND LEMON – Strawberries are excellent in taste and are rich in antioxidants, reduce inflammation, and help with insulin levels. Combining it with water and lemon juice also helps to flush out and cleanse the body, while supporting digestion and balancing pH levels. JEERA WATER – Drinking jeera water concoction can help detoxify your body, remove all toxins from it, suppress hunger hormones and even speed up the metabolism.

To Note: Having too much of Detoxes that contain diuretics can increase your risk of becoming dehydrated and experiencing low electrolyte levels, which can be life-threatening



