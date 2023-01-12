Home

Yoga For Thyroid: 5 Easy Poses to Help You Get Rid of Thyroid And Other Hormonal Issues

Yoga For Thyroid: According to research, thyroid disorders affect roughly one-third of Indians. One of the biggest causes of weight gain and hormonal abnormalities is thyroid issues. Women are more prone to this illness than males are. Thyroid problems mostly fall into two categories: hypothyroidism (lack of enough thyroid hormones) and hyperthyroidism (having excessive thyroid hormones). The stress we experience on a daily basis is one of the major culprits.

Causes of Thyroid:

The presence of thyroid hormones in your blood can be used to detect hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), a substance generated by the pituitary gland that stimulates hormone production in the thyroid, is tested in addition to the hormones secreted by the thyroid itself.

Yoga Therapy for Thyroid:

Practice each pose/asana for 10 seconds each and repeat 5 sets.

1. Ustrasana for thyroid:

Kneel on the yoga mat and place your hands on the hips.

Simultaneously, arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight.

Do not strain or flex your neck but keep it in a neutral position.

Stay in this posture for a couple of breaths.

Breathe out and slowly come back to the initial pose.

Withdraw your hands and bring them back to your hips as you straighten up.

2. Matsyasana for thyroid

Lie down on your back on the yoga mat.

Breathe in along by pushing your elbows & forearms strongly against the ground or floor or use your palms to lift up your head and shoulders.

Then, push your shoulder blade to your back when you breathe in and raise your upper section (upper torso). Keep your head far from the ground/floor.

Try to place your crown part on the floor.

You may also straighten your legs or bend your knees for your comfort.

Word of Advice: Those having lumbago, neck pain, spondylitis, and high blood pressure should not practice this posture.

3. Halasana for thyroid

Lie on your back and place your palms on the floor beside you

Use your abdominal muscles to lift your legs up 90 degrees

Press your palms firmly into the floor and drop your legs back behind your head

Support your lower back with the palms as required

Hold the asana for a while

Word of Advice Those having lumbago, neck pain, spondylitis, and high blood pressure should not practice this posture.

4. Sarvangasana for thyroid

Lie down on your back and place your arms beside you

Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky.

Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.

Place your palms on your back for support.

Try to align your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs, and feet.

Focus your gaze on your feet.

Word of Advice

Practitioners with wrist, neck, or shoulder issues should refrain from performing this asana.

Women must refrain from performing this asana during menstruation or pregnancy.

Practitioners who are suffering from enlarged thyroid, liver or spleen, cervical spondylitis, slipped disc and high blood pressure or other heart ailments must refrain from performing this asana.

5. Ujjayi Pranayama for thyroid

Sit in a comfortable pose

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your left palm on your knee facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Contract your throat and breathe in from your nose

As you inhale, you must make an audible sound

After you have slowly filled your lungs with air, make an ‘O’ shape with your lips and exhale through it

Duration You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

The thyroid gland is twisted, compressed, and massaged during yoga poses, which enhances thyroid activity. Additionally, it aids in the body’s proper metabolism development. To find out whatever type of thyroid disease you have, it is crucial that you see a doctor before beginning a yoga practice. Yoga asanas are a less demanding kind of exercise for excellent health.



