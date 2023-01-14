Home

Hypertension Diet: 5 Essential Foods to Manage High Blood Pressure Naturally

Here are 5 essential foods that can help you manage hypertension naturally with Diet. Read on!

Hypertension is an unusual condition with few symptoms. Patients with hypertension must constantly monitor their blood pressure, which can rise due to a variety of factors such as poor diet, unhealthy lifestyle habits, stress, or any overwhelming situation. Here’s how you may manage your blood pressure better with your diet.

On her Instagram page, nutritionist Lovneet Batra, mentioned, ”Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is heart disease’s most common preventable risk factor. However, increasing potassium intake can help decrease your blood pressure if you have high blood pressure. Including certain foods, in your diet, those high in specific nutrients like potassium reduces your blood pressure level.”

5 Essential Foods to Manage High Blood Pressure Naturally:

1. Amarnath Flour: Eating whole grains like amaranth may help lower your blood pressure levels. Studies show that diets rich in whole grains may decrease your risk of high blood pressure.

2. Moth Dal: Moth dal, is a dieter-friendly dal that is rich in potassium and may also inhibit the action of an enzyme which is responsible for the increase of blood pressure, thus, potentially helping lower blood pressure.

3. Banana: According to studies, potassium reduces the effects of sodium and alleviates tension in the walls of the blood vessels. Bananas contain potassium, which can help manage hypertension.

4. Coconut water: One of the reasons coconuts may be connected to lowered blood pressure is its impressive potassium content.

5. Dates: Dates contain plenty of potassium, magnesium, and low sodium. Both potassium and magnesium are excellent in facilitating the flow of blood in the vessels and reducing high blood pressure.



