5 Essential Skincare Trends To be Followed This YEAR

Beauty Tips For 2023: 2022 was all about covid recovery and 2023 is just around the corner, there are just a few days to go until we turn the page to 2023. And if you have been following the beauty trends over the years you will definitely know that skincare trends change with every season. Products change and so do your skin requirements. Of course, the basic cleansing toning and moisturizing routine still trump over everything, and you must never miss out on morning and night time CTM skin routine. Here are some new trends of 2023 that should be a part of your skin-care kitty:

5 Essential Skincare Trends To be Followed in 2023:

Beauty starts from within: The past was about natural beauty and slow beauty and this year the emphasis starts with beauty from within. Our skin is a reflection of our mental and emotional state as well as the health. Therefore, this year your focus should be on balanced nutrition, regular exercise and heathy eating practices that will help with your mood, keep the stress away and give you the radiant, glowing and rested skin that you always wanted. Remember that your lifestyle choices go a long way in determining how gracefully your skin ages. So, invest in some quality ingredients and make mindful eating and living choices. Learn about bakuchiol: It is a natural derivative of retinol and is nowadays in spotlight because it has the same wonderful anti-ageing properties of retinol and can be used on sensitive skin. it is completely natural and does not cause any irritation. Niacinamide and ceramide are going to be skin care heroes: These are vitamin B3 derivatives and if you have not used them till now you will use then in 2023. Social media influencers are already raving about its benefits for complexion. You can use these two ingredients daily and they protect your skin from free radicals, help treat brown spots, dullness, acne and improve skin tone, reduce pore size, and prevent premature skin ageing and formation of fine lines and wrinkles. Ceramides and niacinamide are completely skin friends and suit all skin types. Sustainable skin care will be the norm: Although it has been a trend for a few years now, clean beauty is a trend that is here to stay. Refillable skin care products, low packaging waste are slowly becoming mainstreams. Beauty products that are more solid and contain very less water are trending. 2023 is going to be all about making a conscious product choice for the environment. Skinimalism through hyper tasking hybrids: Minimal products for the skin and hair especially hybrid beauty products are trending. Though they were already popular during recession times but in the current times expect hybrids to be the hottest trends. Simpler skin care routines with key products will help you devise a tailored approach for your skin. Foundations that double up as sunscreen, antioxidant makeup products, creamy concealers with skin brightening ingredients etc. will see a rise in demand. 20-minute facelift: This uses a combination of radio and light frequencies to rejuvenate the skin. you will see immediate tightening of skin and it will reduce the loss of volume in the face. There is no pain and no downtime and the procedure shows immediate results. The procedure can be done during lunchtime.

Be regular with your skin care routine and chose the products wisely. If you have skin concerns like acne or eczema etc then it is best to consult the dermatologist before switching to new products.

(Inputs from Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)



