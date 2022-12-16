Superfood For Liver: The liver is responsible for several vital functions, including the production of proteins, cholesterol, and bile as well as the storage of vitamins, minerals, and even carbs.



Superfoods For Liver: When you consume food, it is broken down into the stomach and intestine by different enzymes, proteins, and bile, which are made by the liver. It serves as a repository for minerals, carbohydrates, and vitamins. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra said, “The liver is a powerhouse of an organ. It handles everything from removing toxins from your blood to promoting digestion and storing vitamins for your body to use later, and more.” Livers cleanse everything we consume, so eating a balanced, liver-friendly diet is essential to maintaining a healthy liver.

HERE ARE 5 FOODS THAT ARE NATURAL LIVER CLEANSERS:

Wheatgrass: It is high in chlorophyll and chlorophyll aids in the removal of toxic substances and helps support healthy liver function Beetroot Juice: It is a source of nitrates and antioxidants called betalains that helps reduce oxidative damage and inflammation in the liver, as well as increase natural detoxification enzymes. Grapes: Red and purple grapes contain many beneficial plant compounds, a notable example being resveratrol which boosts the level of antioxidants and lowers inflammation. Cruciferous Vegetables: Vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts may help increase the liver’s natural detoxification enzymes, protect it from damage, and improve blood levels of liver enzymes. Walnuts: Nuts like walnuts are amongst the most beneficial for reducing fatty liver disease. This is thanks to their higher antioxidant and fatty acid content. Walnuts have the most omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as polyphenol antioxidants.

