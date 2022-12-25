Breastfeeding Mom Diet: Breast milk provides the majority of the baby’s nutritional needs but your diet can have an impact on breast milk’s content.



Breastfeeding Mom Diet: 5 Foods To Avoid While Nursing



Breastfeeding Mom Diet: Breast milk is very nutrient-dense and it offers the majority of the nutrients your baby requires throughout the first six months of life. Research has shown that while your body strictly controls the composition of breast milk, what you consume does have some impact on the substances in breast milk. A healthy, diverse diet is advised for women. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “While there may not be a strict list of breastfeeding foods to avoid completely, there are a few things you may want to cut back on while nursing to keep your milk production levels up and ensure baby is happy and healthy.” The expert shares five food items a breastfeeding mother must avoid for her newborn.

5 FOODS NEW MOTHERS MUST AVOID WHILE BREASTFEEDING:

Coffee: Coffee is a common source of caffeine and babies have a hard time breaking down and getting rid of caffeine. As a result, large amounts of caffeine over time could accumulate in your baby’s system, causing irritability and trouble sleeping Peppermint: It is said that some herbs reduce milk supply which includes peppermint and these are called anti-galactagogues. Alcohol: Abstaining from alcohol is the safest option during breastfeeding. Alcohol inhibits your milk ejection reflex. This makes it harder for the baby to get your milk. Moreover, alcohol consumption can decrease the infant’s milk intake by 20 to 23% and cause infant agitation and poor sleep patterns. Unpasteurised Milk Products: Any raw food can be a source of infection and it is well known that drinking unpasteurized milk is a risk for acquiring C jejuni infections. So, consumption of unpasteurized milk is the potential for the mother to suffer from food poisoning where bacteria might reach the breast milk and infect the baby. Artificial Sweeteners: It’s better to include 10-15 grams of jaggery than artificial sweeteners.



