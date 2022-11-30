5 Girls Fight Over Boyfriend At Bihar Mela, Throw Kicks And Pull Hair. Watch

The boy came with one of his many girlfriends to the Sonpur mela, where they bumped into his other four girlfriends.

Girls Fight Video Over BF in Bihar

Girls Fight Video: First love can be intense, especially when you’re young. Many boys are players and girls can be obsessed with them even though they don’t treat them well. This often brings up jealousy and arguments among girls over their crushes. But when this player was caught with as many five girlfriends that he was dating at the same time, a huge fight was bound to go down. However, this one went a little too far, a video of which has gone viral on social media now.

Somehow, all of his girlfriends ended up at the same location at one time and caught their cheating boyfriend red-handed while he was out with another girl. The incident took place at a fair (mela) in Bihar’s Sonepur. The boy came with one of his many girlfriends to the Sonpur mela, where they bumped into his other four girlfriends. Needless to say, they confronted each other and argued a lot. But the argument soon escalated into a catfight when the other four girls started hitting the girlfriend that was on the date.

Girls could be seen kicking each other and pulling the hair of the girl in the middle, who the cheater boyfriend was trying to protect. According to reports, the girls even tore each other’s clothes during the heated fight. A girl in a blue crop top could be seen beating up the ‘girlfriend on date’ by furiously throwing punches at her. Meanwhile, some people could be seen trying to intervene and stop the brawl.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF 5 GIRLS FIGHTING OVER BOYFRIEND AT SONPUR MELA IN BIHAR HERE:



