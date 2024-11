Home

News

Tamil Nadu power cut: 5-hour electricity supply disruption to impact THESE regions, Check timings, affected areas

Tamil Nadu Power Cut: Residents of Tamil Nadu are set to face power outages affecting over 100 areas today, November 16, Saturday. The power supply disruptions will impact districts including Dharmapuri, Murai, Chennai, Tirupur, and Perambalur from 9 am to 2 pm. Below is a detailed list of the affected areas for today.

List of affected areas

Cuddalore: Residents of Keppar Hills, Vandipalayam, Sellankuppam, Suthukulam, Bhatrikuppam, Cuddalore Town, Semmandalam, Devanampattinam, Pudhupalayam, Anna Nagar, Kattumannarkoil, Palanchanallur, Kalnattampuliyur, Edaiyur, Thirunaraiyur, Thorapi, B. Muthalur, Parangipettai, Samiyarpettai, Pichavaram, Semmanguppam, SIPCOT, Alapakkam, Karaikku, Poondiyankuppam, Sangolikuppam, Sithiraipettai, Karuveppampi, Periyankuppam, Chidambaram, Ammapettai, Manalur, Vallampugai, TN Puram, Kullanchavi, Puliyur, Thambipettai, Annawalli, Ramapuram, Sedapalayam, Subramaniapuram, Kurinjipi, Meenakshipettai, Gundiyamallur, Serakuppam, Kollakudi, and RN Puram will experience outages.

Residents of Dharmapuri: Areas like HPCL, Athiyamankottai, Kumaragiri Spinning Mill, Samichettipatti, Palayapuram, Parikkam, Housing Board, Court Complex, Pappireddipatti, Venkatasamudram, Molayanur, A. Pallipatti, Erumiyampatti, Goundampatti, Pennagaram, Okenakkal, Perumpalai, Chinnampalli, Paparapatti, Eriyur, Karimangalam, Geragottahalli, K. Motors, Sathur, Periyampatti, and Panda Perani will face interruptions in electricity services.

Areas like Erode: Regions like Sanachandram, Onnalvi, Sanamavu, Thorappalli, Karapalli, Kollapalli, Tiruchipalli, Old Temple HCO, Alasanatham, Periyar Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, New Bus Stand, SIPCOT Phase-2, Pathalapalli, Kumudepalli, Wellfit Ro, OLA, Barandapalli, Kallavi, Anandur, Thiruvanapatti, Krikepalli, Kattupatti, Vedapatti, Chandrapatti, Panamarathupatti, Veerachikkupam, Sulakkarai, and Olapatti will be impacted by the scheduled outage.

Regions like Murai: Gowri Nagar, Solamalai atre, BSNL Tank, Hotel GRT, Melamasi, North Street, Mappalayam, Ellis Nagar, Ansari Streets (1 to 7), Vaidhiyanathapuram, Railway Colony, Kennett Hospital, Palanganatham, South Avani Moolai Street, Netaji Nagar, South Chithirai Street, North Chithirai Street, Keezhamasi Street, Simmakkal, Sang Pallivasal, Yannikal, Vilankudi, Fathima College, Paravai Market, Koodal Nagar, Ramila Nagar, All India Rio Station, TNHB Colonies, Sikandar Savi, Milakaranai, Dinamani Nagar, Kovilpappakudi, Buttuthoppu, YMS Colony, Mel Anna Thoppu, Arapalayam Main Ro, Ponnagaram, Maminagar, Petthiyamman Bathing Ghat, Vakkil Puthu Street, Ahimsa Puram, Suyarajyapuram, Arapalayam Cross Ro, RV Nagar, Gnanolipuram, ESI, Ponnagaram, Pandiyan Nagar, Bethanyapuram, Sambathipuram, Parts of German Colony, Verattipathu, Ashok Nagar, Thok Nagar, General Jail, SS Colony, Sambathipuram, Ponmeni, Kochai, Munichalai, Sellur, Thakur Nagar, Chokkikulam, Aravind Hospital, District Court, Meenakshinagar, OCPM School, GH, Goripalayam, KK Nagar, Anna Nagar, K Pudur, Apollo Hospital, Karpaga Nagar, Milk Depot, Sandhai.

Pallam: Residents of Kaiyur, Kangeyam, Kudiraipallam, Sivanmalai, Semmangali Palayam, Muthur Ro, Bhagavathi Palayam, Tirupur Ro, Pothiyapalayam, Kayur, Akhilandapuram, Thottipalayam, TK Palayam, Chinnamuthur, Thanneerpandhal, and Udhayam will experience power cuts.

Residents of Perambalur: Melur, Udayarpalayam, Idayar, Paranur, Palaiyakudi, lur, Villangudi, Nagamangalam, Periyathirukonam, Sendurai, Ninniyur, Ponparappi, Water Works, Sendurai, Nuvalur, lur, Kallankurichi, and Collector Office are among the affected zones.

Pudukottai: Regions like Kunnandarkoil (entire area), T-Nallur (entire area), Annappannai Area (entirely), Annavaasal (entirely), SIPCOT (entirely), Thirumayam (entirely), and Pudukottai Urban (entirely) will experience power supply disruptions.

Regions like Salem: Residents of Periyeri, Nathakkarai, Sithri, Govindampalayam, Puliyangurichi, Manivilundan, Unathur, Iluppanatham, Sathapi, Veppamboondi, Rasi, Ramanaickanpalayam, Kallanatham, Athur Town, Kattukottai, Thavalapatti, Mill, Palaniyapuram, and Manjini are advised to plan for power cuts..

Advisory

These power outages scheduled are necessary for maintenance work and infrastructure upgrades to improve power supply reliability in Tamil Nadu. Residents are advised to charge their electronic devices in advance and make alternate arrangements where needed. For further announcement and changes in the schedule, residents should stay updated with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) website.