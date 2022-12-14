Water chestnut or Singhara is a good source of carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. The crunchy fruit is typically consumed raw or prepared into a variety of dishes.





Water Chestnut Health Benefits: 5 Incredible Reasons Why You Must Consume Singhara in Winter



Water Chestnut Health Benefits: The water chestnut, or Singhara as it is more well known, is a source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals as well as carbs. Crispy and crunchy fruit, that can help you detox and fight jaundice, is packed with several health advantages. Due to their abundance of antioxidants, potassium, manganese, copper, vitamin B6, riboflavin, and fibre, they are excellent for promoting heart health and avoiding cancer. It’s a healthy snack for diabetics, treats constipation, improves gut health, and lowers bad cholesterol thanks to its high fibre and complex carbohydrate content.



5 HEALTH BENEFITS OF WATER CHESTNUT AKA SINGHARA:

Aids Weight Loss: The low-calorie content of singhara is one of its best qualities. Its high water and fibre content qualify it as a high-volume food. As a result, they promote weight loss by successfully reducing appetite and keeping one satisfied for longer. Lowers High Blood Pressure: Water chestnuts help lower high blood pressure and lower the risk of heart disease since they are a great source of potassium. According to studies, those who eat a lot of foods high in potassium had a much lower risk of stroke and high blood pressure. Reduces Stress: Water chestnuts are an excellent provider of vitamin B6, which can aid in coping with stress and support normal nervous system function. The synthesis of neurotransmitters that elevate mood and promote sleep is also aided by it. Promotes Good Digestion: Water chestnuts aid in better digestion of food because they are high in fibre. By facilitating the passage of food through the intestines, fibre aids in digestion. Additionally, it absorbs water and softens faeces to make them easier to pass. Boosts Immunity: This aquatic vegetable is a good source of antioxidants, which support a healthy immune system and combat free radicals. These anti-oxidants can aid the body’s defence against oxidative stress, which has been related to numerous chronic illnesses.



