Friday, November 18, 2022
National

5 Killed, 3 Critically Injured After Car Hit Another Vehicle On Mumbai Pune Expressway near Khopoli

Khopoli: As many as five people were killed and three were critically injured after a car hit another vehicle on Mumbai Pune Expressway near Khopoli area on Friday. According to primary reports, four of them died on spot  and one died on the way to the hospital.

The incident took place around 5:30 am. Rescue agencies were immediately rushed to the spot who shifted the injured to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for treatment.

more details awaited.




Published Date: November 18, 2022 9:01 AM IST





