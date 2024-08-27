Home

5 Killed As Container Truck Collides With Car In Andhra Pradesh

Five people died in a road accident on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat road on the Kadapa-Rayachoti National Highway in Kadapa on the wee hours of Tuesday. The mishap took place when a container truck collided with a car on the highway.

Kadapa: Five people lost their lives in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa in the early hours of Tuesday. The mishap occurred when a container truck collided with a car on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat road on the Kadapa-Rayachoti National Highway. According to CI Venkata Konda Reddy of Ramapuram, the car was traveling from Kadapa to Guvvalacheruvu when the truck crashed into it.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added).











