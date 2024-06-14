NationalPolitics

5 Killed, Many Injured After Autorickshaw Collides Head-On With Truck In Jharkhands Garhwa district

Around 12 people were going in the autorickshaw to Nagar Untari railway station to board a Gujarat-bound train when the vehicle collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposition direction

Garhwa: At least five people were killed and six others suffered serious injuries after the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. According to PTI, the accident took place near Palhe village in Banshidhar Nagar police station area around 1.30 am on Friday.

Around 12 people were going in the autorickshaw to Nagar Untari railway station to board a Gujarat-bound train when the vehicle collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposition direction, police station in-charge Aditya Nayak said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital, he added.





