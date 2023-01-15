Home

5-Magnitude Of Earthquake Strikes Indonesia’s West Java

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s West Java on Sunday.

New Delhi: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s West Java on Sunday. The earthquake occurred at 03:32 a.m. local time on Sunday (2032 GMT Saturday) with its epicentre located at 25 km northwest of Bogor town and a depth of 132 km under the seabed, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.



