Weight Loss For Arthritis: Many individuals have trouble managing arthritis. Even though those with arthritis have difficulty reducing weight, doing so can help you manage your arthritis.



Arthritis: 5 Measures to Keep Your Weight in Check For Joint Pain And Swelling

Weight Loss For Arthritis: Living with arthritis can be challenging due to ongoing joint swelling and pain that can negatively impact one’s quality of life. Keeping a healthy weight and keeping an active lifestyle can help lessen the sickness, even if the disorder cannot be reversed. Similar to any other autoimmune condition, arthritis occurs when your immune system starts to target your own healthy body components. The bone and cartilage that make up the joint begin to deteriorate as the disease progresses, inflaming the synovium in the process.

CAN WEIGHT LOSS HELP MANAGE ARTHRITIS?

Losing weight is one of the most critical things that your doctor may advise you as it can prove to be highly beneficial in managing arthritis. Research has proven that obesity and arthritis do not go well together and have established that extra weight can create havoc for your joint health. However, since RA patients have body aches, swelling and fatigue, shedding kilos often becomes difficult for patients suffering from arthritis. Reducing the stress on your joints by losing weight will improve your mobility, decrease pain and prevent future damage to your joints. Dr Chethana D, Consultant – Rheumatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore shares weight loss techniques for arthritis patients.

HOW CAN ARTHRITIS PATIENTS LOSE WEIGHT?

Avoid Crash Dieting: People should avoid having unrealistic expectations of their bodies and must not fall for internet fads like crash dieting which often do more harm than good to their bodies. Short-term approaches may help lose weight but results will be short-lived and may weaken metabolic rate, affect the immune system, disturb bowel habits, and reduce energy levels that can ultimately cause more inflammation. Intermittent Fasting: Develop an eating pattern and create a cycle between the periods of eating and fasting. A balanced cycle can be where you fast for 16 hours and then eat for 8 hours. During these fasting windows your body will get plenty of time to rest leading to reduced inflammation. Auto-immune Protocol Diet: It is a very restrictive diet which mainly includes meat and vegetables that improve gut health, build proper nutrient density, determines food sensitivities and regulate blood sugar and the immune system to reduce inflammation and balance hormones. Adequate Water And Nutritious Foods: Patients suffering from arthritis need to be mindful while eating and should observe their body cues and eat only when they are feeling hungry. Such patients should also keep a strict check on their portions as it can prevent them from emotional eating. Additionally, arthritis patients must consume at least 4 to 5 litres of water to lose weight, boost energy and postpone muscle fatigue. Reduce Sodium Intake: For an average adult, only 2,300 mg per day of salt or about a teaspoon of ordinary iodized table salt is recommended. If the consumption is higher, then you will feel bloated and will gain weight. One should limit their sodium intake to 1,500 mg per day to avoid weight gain.

Taking additional steps, such as getting enough sleep, eating foods high in vitamin B, D, Omega 3 acids, and magnesium, and giving the body more glutamine, can help with the cramps and ensure healthy muscle function.

(With IANS inputs)



