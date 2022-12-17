Weight Loss Diet: Snacks keep you satisfied and full, preventing overeating and the urge to binge later. Check out the healthy snacking options:



Weight Loss Diet: 5 Nutritious Low-Calorie Snacks to Satisfy Mid-Day Cravings (Picture by: Gaurav Ohri/India.com)

Weight Loss Diet: Are you someone who frequently grabs a bag of chips, some cookies, chocolates, cakes, or other unhealthy treats when they suddenly get hungry? Snacks, usually carry the danger of harming the health of those who are trying to reduce weight. However, there are many low-calorie snacks available that can satisfy your appetites while also improving your health. Nawaz Shaikh, Wellness Expert & Founder of FITX Transformation shares five low-calorie and heavy nutritious snacks with can fulfil your cravings and make you feel good and yet keep you safe in the deficit zone.

5 LOW-CALORIE SNACKS TO SATISFY MID-DAY CRAVINGS:

Bengal Gram Chaat: A bowl of flavours and nutrients that one can have with their evening beverage without any guilt. The vegan and gluten-free snack is packed with proteins and is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, iron and fibre. To prepare this snack, mix a bowlful of Bengal gram with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander and lemon juice. Broccoli Ball: This unique food is a source of essential nutrients. It is cooked by adding grated broccoli and salt to onions that are pre-cooked. Add herbs and spices like oregano, basil, black pepper, and garlic powder. Follow this up by adding breadcrumbs and almond meals, and give it a good stir. Add soaked chia seeds and create 10-12 balls. Place the balls in an oven that is preheated to 400 F. Bake the broccoli balls for 25 minutes. Poha: The Indian snack also known as chiwda is great for weight loss. Make sure you carry plain Poha and roast it with a few peanuts, curry leaves, mustard seeds, black pepper and salt to make it a bit spicy and healthy. Just mix them and try not to use oil as it can result in fat gain. Makhana: Thanks to makhana, also known as fox nut is a healthy snack option for those trying to lose weight. For the health-conscious, it is a low-calorie option that is full of many nutrients like protein, potassium, carbohydrate, fibre, and minerals like magnesium, iron & zinc. Puffed Rice: The light snack is also a popular base for many mixtures that are available in the market. They are light on the stomach and make for a great mid-day snack. This is the best example of a quick and healthy snack in India.

Do not worry about overeating because at the end of the day it is all about the caloric deficit and you can definitely afford to have snacks during your daytime.



