5 Perfume Tips And Tricks For Long-Lasting Fragrance All Day

Perfume Hacks: Use these perfume tricks, and your scent will linger for a long time and remain strong till the end of the day.



Perfume Hacks: In our quest to smell good for a long, we often resort to spraying a generous amount of perfume on our person to make sure the fragrance lingers. It is almost an irresistible urge, but we are here to give you proven hacks to ensure that the perfume you wear actually stays put for longer without resorting to going overboard. Ms Aarti Koya, CEO of EKAM shares hacks to make your perfume last longer.

5 HACKS TO MAKE YOUR PERFUME LAST LONGER

It is best to spray on perfume post-shower when the skin still retains some moisture (that doesn’t mean you spray it on wet skin). Even more powerful than using moisturizer or body lotion is opting for an occlusive like Vaseline instead-which will really help seal in the fragrance. All this moisture helps the perfume stick better and closer to your skin. Speaking of pulse points, it really is enough to spray your perfume (from a distance) on those points- elbows, back of the knees, cleavage, sides of the neck, inside the wrists, on the clavicle, behind the base of the neck, etc. The heat from these points will help diffuse the fragrance around more efficiently and for longer. Do you take note of how your perfume is kept? Take care to store it away from direct sunlight in a cool, dry area inside the original packing. It will keep longer if it is kept in a refrigerator, and using it will feel nice and pleasant. Be mindful of how frequently you shake the perfume container to ensure that the potency of the scent is not quickly lost. It is better to do less. This is because shaking causes the fragrance molecules to move around and become disrupted, which in turn reduces how strong the scent will remain. Spraying a small amount of perfume into your hair, not the scalp, while it’s suitably oiled or moist still is an intriguing tip for extending the life of perfume. As a result, the aroma will remain on your person and hair length.



