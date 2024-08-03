Home

5 Policemen Among 6 Govt Officials Sacked For Narco-Terror Linked To ISI

They have been identified as head constable Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, constable Khalid Hussian Shah, constable Rehmat Shah, constable Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo, constable Saif Din, and government teacher Nazam Din.

In a bold move, Jammu and Kashmir administration dismissed six government employees, including five policemen, for suspected ties to narco-terrorism. The decision, enforced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, comes after investigations unveiled their involvement in a narco-terror network linked to Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist organizations. “Six government officials, including five policemen and a teacher, were found involved in terror financing through drug sales,” an official said.

Under proviso ‘c’ of the Article, the president or the governor, as the case may be, is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if satisfied that the person’s retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the State.

J&K government has been acting tough on delinquent government employees who have been found involved in supporting terrorism and the separatist campaign in the UT.

This pro-active action under article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution has started after 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

It is now mandatory to seek an integrity certificate and clearance from the intelligence department at every promotional stage for government officials to ensure that the separatists and their sympathises are prevented from intruding into the civil services and police.











