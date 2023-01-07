5 Poses to Strengthen Lungs And Better Your Posture News

Yoga for chest health: 5 yoga poses to bolster your chest training, especially in winter when you need to strengthen your lungs.

Yoga For Chest Health 5 Poses to Strengthen Lungs And Better Your Posture

Yoga For Chest Health: Your general health can be significantly improved by working on your pectoral muscles. It has been demonstrated that chest exercises can enhance some parts of your life. Strengthening the upper body by performing chest exercises also has positive effects on the heart. Here are some further arguments in favour of giving your chest some attention.

Better Posture: Our shoulders and back muscles are used during some workouts, such as push-ups, which are linked to better posture. The chest, one of our upper body’s biggest muscles, is crucial in correcting postural flaws. In turn, this will assist you in avoiding back pain, which is brought on by slouching.

Boosts Lung Power: Your lungs are more likely to receive more oxygen when your posture is improved. Additionally, you will be able to breathe easily and deeply as a result of this. To experience the advantages of greater strength, heart-opening, and heightened inner energy, practice these straightforward yoga methods.

YOGASANAS

Santolanasana:

Lie on your stomach

Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis, and knees up

Your wrists must align with your shoulders. Keep your arms straight

2. Vasishtasana:

Begin with Santholanasan (Plank)

Turn your entire body to face the right side placing your right foot over your left

Raise your right arm above and keep your fingers pointing to the sky

Repeat both sides

3. Ustrasana

Kneel down on the yoga mat and lift both hands up.

Place your right palm on the right heel and gently bend back

Exhale and come back to the initial pose.

Repeat both sides

4. Adomukhi Svanasana – Downward facing dog Pose

Place your palms under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Straighten the knees with your arms kept straight and form an inverted ‘V’ shape

5. Chakrasana -Wheel Pose

Formation of the posture

Lie on your back and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head.

Inhale and lift your entire body up to form an arch.

Bhastrika Pranayama Technique

Method: Sit with your back straight and close your eyes

Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale.

Himalaya Pranam

Himalaya Namaskar or Himalaya Pranam is an ancient yogic practice from the Himalayas that involves a combination of forward bending and back bending postures. This 11-step flow mobilizes the body and improves its flexibility. Himalaya Namaskar is a salutation that doubles up as an effective cardio workout. It is a test of the body’s dynamics and can work as a foundational practice before you begin your asanas.

Push-ups are a good place to start. Gradually go from one set of 3-4 push-ups to performing 3-5 sets each time. Every portion of your body benefits from exercise, therefore it’s critical to never skip a single muscle group. For the many advantages it offers, including breathing techniques and asanas into your workout program on a daily basis. This will assist you in enhancing your general health and even lowering your danger of contracting diseases like breast cancer.

Inputs by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation



