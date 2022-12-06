Pre-Workout Snacks: Your body needs specific foods and energy to function at its peak before you visit the gym.

Weight Loss Diet: 5 Pre-Workout Snacks You Should Eat Before Gym



Pre-Workout Snacks: One of the best things you can do for optimum health is to exercise frequently. In order to get the most out of your sweat sessions, it’s crucial to pay attention to the pre-workout foods that not only provide nutrition for your body but also improve performance and speed up recovery from a demanding exercise routine. Everyday exercise is needed for good health and to shed those extra kilos. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “To go longer and stronger, fuel up on these snacks before your next sweat session.”

5 PRE-WORKOUT SNACKS YOU SHOULD HOG ON BEFORE HITTING THE GYM:

Banana Smoothie: A glass of banana smoothie is a great pre-workout food because it may help keep you full due to the presence of resistant starch or pectin. Also, bananas are packed with potassium a mineral that aids in maintaining nerve and muscle function, and carbs, which give you the energy needed to complete your sweat session. Sweet Potato Chaat: As a great source of complex carbohydrates with a low glycaemic index, sweet potatoes are one of the best forms of carbs for sustainable, slow-releasing energy throughout an intense workout. Banana And Coffee: Give your workout an extra boost by having 1 cup of black coffee before you hit the gym. This popular drink has been linked to greater strength, power, and endurance during a workout. A banana makes the perfect pre-workout snack because it is easy to digest and provides a good amount of potassium, an electrolyte that gets depleted when you sweat during physical exertion. Coconut Water: A glass of coconut water is the perfect beverage for restoring hydration and replenishing electrolytes lost during exercise. Plus, coconut water is packed with potassium, which ensures you do not start cramping mid-workout. Peanut Butter And Whole Grain Bread: Excellent fuel for strength training with a mix of good fats, protein and carbs.



