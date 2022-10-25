5 Quotes From Rishi Sunaks First Speech As UK Prime Minister

London: Rishi Sunak on Tuesday took charge as Prime Minister of the UK and in his first speech, he acknowledged Liz Truss’ mistakes and vowed to fix the economy, govern with integrity, and keep the promises made in the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto. The 42-year-old leader formally took charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run. The investment banker-turned-politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years.Also Read – Rishi Sunak Appointed Britain’s Prime Minister By King Charles III, Youngest UK PM In 200 Years

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Rishi Sunak said he would confront the “profound economic crisis with compassion and lead a government of integrity, professionalism, and accountability. Also Read – ‘Champion of fintech’: Crypto World Rejoices Rishi Sunak’s Elevation As UK PM

5 QUOTES FROM RISHI SUNAK’S FIRST ADDRESS AS PRIME MINISTER

“I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made — not born of ill will, or bad intentions. And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them.” “Our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The aftermath of Covid still lingers. Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over. I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government’s agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come.” “I will always be grateful to Boris Johnson for his incredible achievements as prime minister and I treasure his warmth and generosity of spirit.” “I will unite our country not with words, but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you. This government will have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level. Trust is earned and I will earn yours.” “I will deliver on (our manifesto’s) promise. A stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces, levelling up, and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit where businesses invest, innovate and create jobs.”

Also Read – Rishi Sunak Receives Compliments From Father-in-law Narayana Murthy, Karnataka CM