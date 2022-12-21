Not only in summers, But you can have Jaljeera in winters too. Read on to know some of the best health benefits of this flavourful drink.

Jaljeera Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why This Amazing Drink Should be a Part of Your Winter Diet (source: freepik)

Jaljeera is a cooling and refreshing drink that is quite benefical for your health. It is made up of water (jal) and cumin (jeera). Traditional jaljeera is made in a matka (mud clay pot). This increases the alkalinity of the water concoction. Basically, its made up of numerous of ingredients such as mint leaves, black pepper, roasted cumin seeds, aamchur powder, ginger etc. Somehow, most of the doctors recommend jaljeera to avoid problems related to stomach or intestinal gas. In India, especially during the summer, many people prefer to drink jaljeera. However, having this refreshing drink in the winter is not too harmful. To avoid catching a throat infection, cold, or cough, have it in less cold water.

Helps in Treating Menstrual Cramps: Women have a difficult time dealing with menstrual cramps, abdominal pain, and other symptoms. However, jaljeera is known to provide immediate relief from the discomfort and pain associated with menstrual cramps. Supports the digestion process: Jaljeera contains black salt, which is very beneficial because it fights intestinal gas and aids in digestion. It is a wonderful drink that both cools and rehydrates the body. Keeps you hydrated- If you include fresh mint and coriander leaves in jaljeera, It will you get sufficient level of water as well as regulates the body temperature. Also, you will never suffer from body dehydration Benefical For respiratory system: In times of rising air pollution, a drink like jaljeera will be beneficial because it is good for your respiratory system. The combination of spices and herbs in jaljeera aids in the breakdown of mucous. Prevents acidity- Acidity is one of the most common problems we face having heavy meals. Jaljeera helps in preventing acidity and reduces the feeling of discomfort.

The best part of this drink is its flavorful taste. Also, it helps to enhance the digestive juice of the body and taste buds as well. However, as we discussed some benefits of the jaljeera people should consume it to avoid stomach problems and improve digestion process naturally.



