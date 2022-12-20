Diabetes can take a toll on each and every part of the body. It will make one prone to life-threatening health problems if not controlled at the right time.

A high level of glucose in the blood is called as Diabetes. It is a silent killer as it leads to fatal complications that are irreversible. Currently, not only adults but even a lot of youngsters are known to have abnormal blood sugar levels owing to various factors such as stress, a lack of physical activity, and family history. Diabetes can take a toll on each and every part of the body. It will make one prone to life-threatening health problems if not controlled at the right time. In the below article, we help you to understand the various health problems associated with diabetes and how to maintain blood sugar levels in the recommended range. Try to follow theese vital tips given in the article and we are sure that you will be able to improve your quality of life. Dr Tribhuvan Gulati, Diabetologist Expert, Apollo Spectra Delhi revealed some of the severe complications that arise due to abnormal blood sugar levels.

5 Serious Health Issues Caused by High Blood Sugar Levels:

Foot problems: Diabetes foot problems can also raise the chances of amputation if untreated. Foot ulcers are also a common occurrence in those detected with diabetes. It is better to speak to the doctor if you have any unhealed ulcers on your foot. Eye problems: Some people with abnormal blood sugar levels tend to develop diabetic retinopathy which can affect their eyesight and can even cause blindness. It is better to go for regular eye checkups to avoid any potential complications. Heart attack and stroke: When one is detected with diabetes, high blood sugar for a period will take a toll on one’s blood vessels. This can invite a heart attack or a stroke. Kidney problems: Having unmanaged diabetes for a long time can impact your kidneys. It can make it harder to clear extra fluid and waste from your body. Thus, there can be kidney failure and one may require dialysis too. Sexual problems: Do you have diabetes? Then, just make sure to control it. This is so because damage to blood vessels and nerves tends to restrict the amount of blood flow to the sexual organs and there can be decreased sensation. Having high blood sugar levels can cause urinary tract infections.

It will be essential for one with diabetes to take medication on time without skipping it, monitor blood sugar levels on a regular basis, eat a well-balanced diet, stay stress-free, maintain optimum weight and go for regular health check-ups.



