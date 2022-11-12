5 Simple Steps To Check Air Quality In Your Area On Google Maps

As the AQI n Delhi continued to be in ‘very poor’ category, here are five simple steps on how you can check air quality in your area.

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality continue to be in ‘very poor’ category as experts urged caution against the toxic air. On Saturday, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 337. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. With the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to continue with GRAP Stage 3 measures. “The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective,” the CAQM said.

Experts and doctors have warned of severe health conditions due to the air pollution. Many have also urged residents to keep an eye on the air quality in the their area so that precautions are being followed as per the condition.

How to check air quality in your area on Google Maps

Open Google Maps on your phone Select the button present at the the top-right corner below the search bar You will now see options like Map types – Default, Satellite, Terrain and Map details – Street view, public transit and more Select Air Quality under the Map details. Google will display the real time air quality in your area based on National Air Quality Index data



