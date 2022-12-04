Arthritis Joint Pain: Fortunately, a variety of foods can reduce inflammation and arthritis pain while also improving general health.



Arthritis: 5 Superfoods to Relieve You From Chronic Joint Pain in Winters



Arthritis: Even though winters may not directly cause arthritis, the cold is believed to exacerbate the aches and pains that come with the autoimmune condition. There are extra difficulties with arthritis in the winter season, such as stiffer blood vessels around joints, which are easily resolved with a few alterations in lifestyle. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, excellent posture, and consuming certain foods might help reduce inflammation and lessen some of the joint pain brought on by arthritis. You might already be taking prescription or over-the-counter medications to treat morning stiffness, irritation, and joint discomfort. Fortunately, there are several foods with potent ingredients that can reduce inflammation and possibly lessen some joint discomfort. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 5 superfoods that will relieve some of the joint pain.

5 SUPERFOODS TO RELIEVE YOU FROM ARTHRITIS JOINT PAIN:

Raw Turmeric: Turmeric is a brilliant yellow spice common in Indian cuisine. It is rich in a chemical called curcumin. Research has shown that curcumin, a compound in turmeric, may reduce inflammation in the body. Garlic: Garlic contains diallyl disulphide, an anti-inflammatory compound that limits the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Therefore, garlic can help fight inflammation and improve overall joint health. Ginger: Ginger and its components blocked the production of substances that promote inflammation in the body. Walnuts: Walnuts are nutrient-dense and loaded with compounds that may help reduce the inflammation associated with joint disease. Walnuts are especially high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to decrease pain. Cherries: Cherries are a great source of antioxidants that can help reduce swelling in joints and muscles. Cherries get their bright red colour from anthocyanins. These anthocyanins also act in similar ways to antioxidants, which reduce inflammation in the body.

It is essential to see a doctor if discomfort is preventing you from going about your normal everyday activities.



