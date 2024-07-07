5 Terrorists Neutralized, 2 Soldiers Killed in Twin Gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir

Kulgam: As many as five terrorists were gunned down in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday. Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in action. The first encounter broke out in Modergam village, where Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, a para commando, lost his life. Based on specific inputs, a joint operation was launched during which security forces cornered at least two to three terrorists in their hideout.

Kashmir Zone Police informed about the encounter on X. “Encounter started at Modergam Village of #Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on work. Further details shall follow,” KZP tweeted.