5 Times cricketers broke India-Pakistan rivalry

India and Pakistan have had a tense political relationship which has often affected cricket between the two countries. However, whenever the two teams face each other, there is always plenty of excitement among the fans for the mega-event. Despite the intense rivalry on and off the field, there have been many times when cricketers have been able to put the rivalry aside and connect on a human level.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)