5 Top Skincare Trends To Watch Out For In 2023

Skincare Trends: 2023 has been welcomed with a lot of hope and positivity. This year has come up with various trends which are going to transform a lot of things for us. Beauty-Fashion is an area that is very dynamic and is never left untouched by ongoing trends. They are probably some of the most versatile areas which go through a change of trends depending on what occasion it is, what season it is, or what year it is.

Since we are talking about trends in fashion and beauty, here are some of the top skincare trends that are going to be dominant in 2023.

Minimalist Skincare: With our hectic schedules already leaving no time for us, who wants to get into a cumbersome, long skincare routine? The 12-step long skincare regime is tiresome and expensive for many which is why it will no longer trend this year. With the introduction of skin recycling, people will incline more toward the 2-4 step skincare routine. We will see people opting for a small but effective skincare routine. Clean beauty: Have you ever paid attention to the ingredients of the skincare products you are using? Well, you might start doing it this year because the concept of clean beauty will be on everyone’s mind this year. People have become very mindful or what kind of products they are using and what their skin care products are composed of. People today prefer to use those products which are free from any harmful chemicals and are as natural as possible. 2023 will have more focus on clean beauty. Protecting the barrier: In 2023, we will be seeing those products in trend which will be gentle on the skin barrier. Now, why is this so? Maintaining the health of the skin barrier is essential because its disruption can give birth to several skin problems. So rather than over-exfoliating the skin, people this year will be focusing on bettering their barrier and protecting it. More focus on sustainability: Various skincare brands are focusing on sustainability and making their products environment-friendly. This is not just about brands. People today also want to use those skincare products which are not detrimental to the health of the environment. We will see more skincare products emerging this year that will be less harsh on the environment. Increased use of Hybrids: We saw this year some skincare and makeup hybrids coming up. You might also have used products like skin tints which have SPF in them and makeup which you can sleep in. How would you like to see more of these types of products coming in? These hybrids are getting a very positive response from people and resultantly they are going to be one of the topmost skincare trends in 2023.

So far, these are the major skincare trends that are expected to prevail in 2023. There is always a possibility that these trends might give rise to some other trends which may cause a change the requirements of people and transform the concept of skincare, by the time this year ends.

(Tips by Amudha Ranganathan, Director, E-commerce & New initiatives of Cavinkare)



