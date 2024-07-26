Home

50 Devotees Stranded In Uttarakhand After Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides On Trekking Route

Uttarakhand Rains: Heavy overnight rain flooded the Balganga river in the Boodha Kedar area of Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district.

Dehradun: At least 50 pilgrims were stranded near the Madmaheshwar Temple in Uttarakhand after the pilgrimage to the shrine was stopped due to heavy rains and landslides on the trekking route. Speaking to India Today, officials said a temporary wooden bridge, built over the Markanda River, was washed away amid incessant rainfall in the area, disrupting the yatra to the temple even more.

The Madmaheshwar, which is part of the Panch Kedar group of temples in Uttarakhand, is located at an altitude of 11,473 feet.

In the meantime, heavy overnight rain flooded the Balganga river in the Boodha Kedar area of Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Friday with the river water gushing into homes, inundating fields and damaging roads and bridges.

Heavy rain lashed the Jakhana, Toli and Genwali areas around midnight, causing a flash flood in the Balganga, which inundated roadside fields and homes, District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

Some shops in villages were also damaged by the floodwater, he said. However, there were no casualties as people living in houses close to the riverbanks quickly moved to safer locations, Dikshit added.

A revenue police team rushed to the flood-hit area, he said and added that the extent of damage was being estimated. He also advised people living in the area to maintain distance from the river.











