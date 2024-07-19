Home

Russia-Ukraine War: 50 Indians Seek Early Discharge From Russian Army; MEA Says ‘Matter Being Pursued At Various Levels’

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter has been pursued with Russia at various levels, including at the top leadership level, and Moscow has responded positively to the request.

The issue was also raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the former’s trip to Moscow last week. (File Photo)

Russia-Ukraine war: As many as 50 Indian nationals who had been recruited as “helpers” in the Russian Army amid its ongoing bloody conflict with Ukraine, are seeking an early discharge from services, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Friday, adding the issue was also raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the former’s visit to Moscow last week.

“We are aware of about 50 Indian nationals who currently wish to end their employment in the Russian armed forces. These are cases where the individual or his/her family members have approached us for assistance in securing their early discharge,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in his weekly press briefing on Friday.

Russia responded positively

Jaiswal said the matter has been pursued with Russia at various levels, including at the top leadership level, and Moscow has responded positively to the request.

“The prime minister raised this matter during his recent visit to Russia. The Russian side has responded positively to our request. Both sides are working for early discharge of Indian nationals,” he said.

Matter of ‘utmost concern’

Last month, the MEA had termed the issue of Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army as a matter of “utmost concern” and demanded action from Moscow over it.

On June 11, India said two Indian nationals, who were recruited by the Russian Army, had recently been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which took the number of such deaths to four.

Following the deaths of two Indians, the MEA demanded a “verified stop” to further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army.

In a strongly-worded statement, it said India demanded that there be a “verified stop to any further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army and that such activities would not be in “consonance with our partnership.”

In March, 30-year-old Hyderabad resident Mohammed Asfan succumbed to injuries sustained while serving with Russian troops on the frontlines with Ukraine.

In February, Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangua, a 23-year-old resident of Surat in Gujarat, died in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a “security helper” in the Donetsk region.

PM Modi was on a two-day high-profile visit to Russia on July 8 and 9.











