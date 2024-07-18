NationalPolitics

50 MBBS Seats Approved For New Medical College In Odisha

With the establishment of the new college, the total number of government medical colleges in Odisha has risen to 12.

Bhubaneswar: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its approval for 50 MBBS seats in the new Government Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Jajpur for the 2024-25 academic year.

On Thursday, the Health and Family Welfare Department posted on X: “Happy to share that 50 MBBS seats have been approved by the National Medical Commission, New Delhi, for the academic year 2024-25 for the new Government MCH at Jajpur.”

The National Medical Commission, the statutory body that regulates medical education, medical professionals, institutes, and research in the country, accorded the approval acting upon an application regarding the establishment of a medical college and hospital in Jajpur under the Orissa University of Health Sciences, Bhubaneswar, seeking 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2024-25.

The college officials informed the media that the institution has initially got the nod for 50 MBBS seats, which will be gradually upgraded to 100.

With the establishment of the new college, the total number of government medical colleges in Odisha has risen to 12, while MBBS seats have increased to 1,600.

The new college in Jajpur is also known as the Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital after Jajati Keshari, the 11th-century Somavansi ruler of ancient Odisha, who reportedly established Jajpur.

The medical college has been built at a cost of over Rs 400 crore at the Ankula Square on the outskirts of Jajpur.

(With IANS inputs)







