50-year-old Cyclist Mowed Down By Speeding BMW On Delhi-Gurugram Road

Speeding BMW Mows Down Cyclist: A 50-year-old man riding a cycle on the Delhi-Gurugram road was mowed down by a speeding BMW car on Sunday. The BMW hit the cycle at full speed from behind, throwing the rider off his bike, said the onlookers adding that the driver of the car took the critically injured victim to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Shubhendu Chatterjee, a resident of Gurugram. A senior police officer said that they got a PCR call informing them about the accident at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

When the police reached the Mahipalpur flyover, they found one BMW car and one sports bike parked at the corner of the road.

“On inquiry, it was found that one tyre of the car had burst. Unable to control the vehicle, the driver rammed into the cycle from behind. The injured person was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital by the driver where the doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said.

“We have seized the BMW car after arresting the driver. Further probe is underway,” the officer added.



