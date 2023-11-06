50 Years Journey of Flow Cytometry Technology Innovations Celebrated by BD India

To celebrate the innovative journey of 50 years of FACS (fluorescence-activated cell sorter), BD Life Sciences-Biosciences, a segment of BD (Becton Dickinson and Company), conducted a scientific exchange and networking event recently. At this marquee event, key milestones of flow cytometry technology (FACS) innovations over the last 50 years were discussed by prominent Flow Cytometrists and PARADIGM club members. They also shared nostalgic moments of their clinical and research journey with BD flow cytometers.

Scientific exchange program on 50 years of FACS by BD India

Present at the event, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, “It was a great experience to connect with renowned scientific fraternity on the occasion of celebrating 50 years of FACS. Since its inception in 1974 as a commercial product, BD Biosciences has remained at the forefront of flow cytometry innovation with the intent to enable positive patient outcomes in alignment with our purpose of advancing the world of health.”

On the occasion, BD India also unveiled the BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter with BD CellView™ Image Technology and BD SpectralFX™ Technology, which is the company’s latest innovation in the field of cytometry. The flow cytometer expands the power of cell analysis and sorting to new dimensions by combining spectral flow cytometry with real-time spatial and morphological insights-empowering scientists to address previously impossible-to-answer questions.

Puneet Talwar, Business Director- India / South Asia, BD Lifesciences- Biosciences added, “50 year of FACS was an exciting event and was celebrated with great enthusiasm by BD team along with many renowned Clinical and research professionals from across India. In addition to sharing the 50-year journey of BD’s innovative products in flow cytometry, we also unveiled the FACSDiscoverTM S8, which is our latest innovation in the field of Flow Cytometry. This new product is a reinstatement of our commitment to bringing the latest in technology and innovation to the flow cytometry community in India and South Asia.”

Additionally, the BD FACSDuet™ Premium Sample Preparation System that provides pre-analytical automation with standardization to drive consistency and workflow efficiency in the lab and the BD Rhapsody™ HT Single-Cell Analysis System for fast track single-cell research without compromise were also showcased to the esteemed audience.

About Flow Cytometry

Flow Cytometry is a process used to sort, separate, and examine microscopic particles, such as cells and chromosomes. It plays an important role in clinical diagnostics and research. BD offers a growing portfolio of Flow Cytometry instruments for leukemia/lymphoma phenotyping, stem cell research, immunology, and CD4 testing.

About BD India

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.