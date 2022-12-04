Sunday, December 4, 2022
National

53 year old Woman Beaten To Death By Neighbours In Delhi

It is also alleged that the assailants poured chilli powder into the eyes and private parts of the victim before thrashing her to death.

53-yr-old Woman Beaten To Death By Neighbours In Delhi

New Delhi: In an appalling incident, a 53-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her neighbours in outer Delhi’s Bawana area on Friday evening, said the Delhi Police. It is also alleged that the assailants poured chilli powder into the eyes and private parts of the victim before thrashing her to death. However, the police have not confirmed the chilli powder angle.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased tried to come to her rescue, but she too was thrashed, causing serious injuries. The deceased, identified as Ramawati, reportedly had an argument with her neighbours which flared up, leading to the incident.

“The accused locked the victim in her own house and thrashed her. The daughter-in-law rushed to her rescue, but she was also attacked. They kept on beating Ramawati until she died,” a source said.

Two women have been detained by the police for their alleged involvement in the incident while the male accused are still on the run.

(With IANS inputs)




Published Date: December 4, 2022 9:02 PM IST





