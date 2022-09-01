5th Season of Sakthi Masala’s Homepreneur Awards 2022, An Initiative by Brand Avatar – Announcement of 2022 Winners

Honorable Mayor Ms. R. Priya has inaugurated the grand award ceremony of the 5th season of Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar which provides a platform to recognize women engaged in home-based ventures in the country. It is an initiative by Brand Avatar, an integrated marketing communications and brand & event management solutions company.
The event also attracted the participation of eminent personalities from industries, academia, government, cinema, television and social service organizations such as follows:
Ms. Suhasini Maniratnam
Indian actress
Mr. K. S. Ravikumar
Indian film director
Mr. Aari Arjunan
Indian film Actor
Mr. Ravi Muthusamy IPS
Ex. ADGP & Social Activist
Ms. Thamizhachi Thangapandian
Member of Parliament, South Chennai
Mr. P Vasu
Indian Director
Dr. Ishari K Ganesh
Founder, chairman and Chancellor of Vels University
Dr. Preethaa Ganesh
Vice President – Vels Group of Institutions
Mr. Ganesh Venkatraman
Indian actor
Ms. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan
Indian actress, director and philanthropist.
Mr. Vaibhav Reddy
Indian actor
Ms. Vanathi Srinivasan
Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Coimbatore South constituency.
Mr. Manobala
Indian film director, producer, actor
Mr. CK Kumaravel
Co-founder & CEO Naturals
Ms. Brinda Sivakumar
Indian Singer
Ms. Srekala Bharath
Musical artist
Mr. Sathish Muthukrishnan
Indian actor
Mr. Ravindhranath Kumar – OPS Ravi
Member of Parliament, Theni
Ms. Vasuki Bhaskar
Indian Fashion & costume designer
Mr. Venkatesh Bhat
Renowned chef
Ms. Sivaangi Krishnakumar
Indian actress, playback singer and television personality.
Mr. T. J. Gnanavel
Indian film director
Ms. Shrutika
Indian actress
Mr. Sivarajah Ramanathan
Mission Director & CEO – Tamil Nadu Startup & Innovation Mission
Mr. Santhosh Prathap
Indian actor
Mr. Blaze Kannan
Producer & CEO – Dwarka Productions
Mr. Tharshan Thiyagarajah
Actor
The current edition of the Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards/Suyasakthi Viruthugal 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar also provided college going girls a platform to share their entrepreneurial ideas, and plans to start, execute and scale up their dream ventures through Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards/Suyasakthi Viruthugal Student edition with the support of YI – Young Indians, Chennai Chapter and GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya as special sponsors. This initiative recognised the best ideas presented by the students. The top 3 winners were awarded with Rs. 1,00,000 cash prize.
This year Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar had tied-up with StartupTN (TANSIM), an initiative of the Government of Tamil Nadu, nurturing a benevolent entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State.
Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards 2022, is unique in the sense that it honors home-based business women, instead of corporate talents. The award was instituted in 2017 and so far four seasons have been held. The first three ceremonies took place at Chennai, while the 4th one went digital. From 2000+ registrations, 500 shortlisted candidates attended the jury interview out of which totally 16 category winners, 9 Inspirational woman awardees, 41 special mention awardees and 3 student teams were awarded on stage.
Winners list 2022:
Category Name
City
Name
Agriculture
Ramanathapuram
Janani Pratha P
Digital
Tiruvannamalai
Mythili Koyam Gopa
Healthcare
Trichy
Dr R sofialaransa Rajarajan
Education
Chennai
Saraswathy Pandiyan
Beauty & Wellness
Salem
Jeevitha K
Technology
Coimbatore
SAJITHA S
Home Retail
Salem
Tamilselvi Thanikachalam
Arts & Culture
Kundrathur
S. Pushpahelen Kanagaraj
Sports
Chennai
Vinolee Ramalingam
Social
Tiruppur
Roopa Selvanayaki
Home Professional
Kanyakumari
Renjini Thanumalay Perumal
Media & Entertainment
Namakkal
Gowthami Eswaran
NRI
Coimbatore
Sandhya D Prakash
Food & Beverages
Erode
Thilakavathi Mani
Outside TN
Karnataka
Saranya Rajendran
Food & Beverages (Special achiever)
Chennai
Uma Krishnaswamy K
Inspirational Women Awardees:
Name of the Inspirational women Awardees
Organization or Category or Field
Ms Meenakshi Arvind
Industrialist and Social Activist
Ms Bhageerathy Ramamoorthy
Anandan trust
Ms. Gopika Verma
Indian classical dancer and teacher
Ms. G Kala – Dance Master
Film Dance Master
Ms. Madhavi Latha Prathigudupu
former national paralympic swimming champion
Ms. Bharathi Baskar
Public/motivational speaker
Ms. Khushbu Sundar
Entertainment and Public Life
Ms. Hemalatha Annamalai
Automobile Entrepreneur
Ms. Sudha Kongara Prasad
Indian movie Director
Selection Process:
The applications were received from June 7th to July 2nd, 2022
These applications were shortlisted and top candidates were interviewed by the esteemed jury during the jury interview on July 23 & 24, 2022.
The panel of esteemed Jury members shortlisted nominated women based on: uniqueness of the business, social impact, business challenges, scalability, family impact, and progress & revenue.
The selected winners from each category were presented with the award at a grand ceremony on 28 August, 2022.
The eminent jury panel for the Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards, comprises women achievers from different fields who include:
Ms. Aruna Subramaniam, Management Consultant & Trustee, Bhoomika Trust
Ms. Hema Rukmani, CEO, Thenandal Entertainment
Ms. Jayasree Vummidi, Managing Director – The Lotus Group
Ms. Krithika Radhakrishnan, Arkay Production
Ms. Lakshmi Ravichander, Founder, Event Art
Ms. Latha Rajan, Founder, Ma Foi Strategic Consultants
Dr. Madhu Saran, Founder, River NGO
Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder, SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore
Ms. Nina Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Savera Hotels
Ms. Prasanna Vasanadu, founder and CEO, VR Derma Pvt Ltd
Ms. Poornima Ramaswamy, designer, stylist and entrepreneur
Ms. Radha Sanjeev, Chief Operations Officer, Glosel Group
Ms. Rathna Sivaraman, entrepreneur and media personality
Ms. Ravoofa H.K, Media Mason
Ms. Rinku Mecheri, social entrepreneur, Founder, Chennai Volunteers
Ms. Rukmini Thiagarajan, Director – Chennai One IT Sez
Dr Saranya T. Jaikumar, educational psychologist
Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Career Creators & Flexi Careers India
Ms. Shiny Surendran, accredited sports dietitian, IOC & SDA
Ms. Shylaja Chetlur, actor, entrepreneur, media professional, Shylaar Productions
Dr. Srinisha Maran, Chairperson, Bharath University & Sree Balaji Medical College
Ms. Sushila Ravindranath, senior journalist
Ms. Veena Kumaravel, co-founder, Naturals Salon
Dr. Vimalarani Britto, entrepreneur, educationalist, and social
Jury from YI – Young Indians, Chennai Chapter:
Vidya Ragu – a YI Member, Founder Himalaya calling, Skillsgurucool, Womens Bilateral Mastermind – Global Conversations platform on Entrepreneurship
Kavya – Co-founder, Advay Capital, associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
Below are the prestigious sponsors who have joined hands to successfully execute the event this year.
Sakthi Masala, the queen of spices as the household name among the millions today, is the title sponsor of Homepreneur Awards 2022. The event is powered by SSVM Institutions, A school milieu that creates confident, self-assured learners; GRT Jewellers, one of Indias foremost jewellery stores; Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, providing excellent medical education. The Associate sponsor being Milky Mist, always extending hands towards better nutrition. Student edition special sponsor being GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya.