5th Season of Sakthi Masala’s Homepreneur Awards 2022, An Initiative by Brand Avatar – Announcement of 2022 Winners

Honorable Mayor Ms. R. Priya has inaugurated the grand award ceremony of the 5th season of Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar which provides a platform to recognize women engaged in home-based ventures in the country. It is an initiative by Brand Avatar, an integrated marketing communications and brand & event management solutions company.

The event also attracted the participation of eminent personalities from industries, academia, government, cinema, television and social service organizations such as follows:

Ms. Suhasini Maniratnam

Indian actress

Mr. K. S. Ravikumar

Indian film director

Mr. Aari Arjunan

Indian film Actor

Mr. Ravi Muthusamy IPS

Ex. ADGP & Social Activist

Ms. Thamizhachi Thangapandian

Member of Parliament, South Chennai

Mr. P Vasu

Indian Director

Dr. Ishari K Ganesh

Founder, chairman and Chancellor of Vels University

Dr. Preethaa Ganesh

Vice President – Vels Group of Institutions

Mr. Ganesh Venkatraman

Indian actor

Ms. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan

Indian actress, director and philanthropist.

Mr. Vaibhav Reddy

Indian actor

Ms. Vanathi Srinivasan

Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Coimbatore South constituency.

Mr. Manobala

Indian film director, producer, actor

Mr. CK Kumaravel

Co-founder & CEO Naturals

Ms. Brinda Sivakumar

Indian Singer

Ms. Srekala Bharath

Musical artist

Mr. Sathish Muthukrishnan

Indian actor

Mr. Ravindhranath Kumar – OPS Ravi

Member of Parliament, Theni

Ms. Vasuki Bhaskar

Indian Fashion & costume designer

Mr. Venkatesh Bhat

Renowned chef

Ms. Sivaangi Krishnakumar

Indian actress, playback singer and television personality.

Mr. T. J. Gnanavel

Indian film director

Ms. Shrutika

Indian actress

Mr. Sivarajah Ramanathan

Mission Director & CEO – Tamil Nadu Startup & Innovation Mission

Mr. Santhosh Prathap

Indian actor

Mr. Blaze Kannan

Producer & CEO – Dwarka Productions

Mr. Tharshan Thiyagarajah

Actor

The current edition of the Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards/Suyasakthi Viruthugal 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar also provided college going girls a platform to share their entrepreneurial ideas, and plans to start, execute and scale up their dream ventures through Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards/Suyasakthi Viruthugal Student edition with the support of YI – Young Indians, Chennai Chapter and GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya as special sponsors. This initiative recognised the best ideas presented by the students. The top 3 winners were awarded with Rs. 1,00,000 cash prize.

This year Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards 2022, an initiative by Brand Avatar had tied-up with StartupTN (TANSIM), an initiative of the Government of Tamil Nadu, nurturing a benevolent entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State.

Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards 2022, is unique in the sense that it honors home-based business women, instead of corporate talents. The award was instituted in 2017 and so far four seasons have been held. The first three ceremonies took place at Chennai, while the 4th one went digital. From 2000+ registrations, 500 shortlisted candidates attended the jury interview out of which totally 16 category winners, 9 Inspirational woman awardees, 41 special mention awardees and 3 student teams were awarded on stage.

Winners list 2022:

Category Name

City

Name

Agriculture

Ramanathapuram

Janani Pratha P

Digital

Tiruvannamalai

Mythili Koyam Gopa

Healthcare

Trichy

Dr R sofialaransa Rajarajan

Education

Chennai

Saraswathy Pandiyan

Beauty & Wellness

Salem

Jeevitha K

Technology

Coimbatore

SAJITHA S

Home Retail

Salem

Tamilselvi Thanikachalam

Arts & Culture

Kundrathur

S. Pushpahelen Kanagaraj

Sports

Chennai

Vinolee Ramalingam

Social

Tiruppur

Roopa Selvanayaki

Home Professional

Kanyakumari

Renjini Thanumalay Perumal

Media & Entertainment

Namakkal

Gowthami Eswaran

NRI

Coimbatore

Sandhya D Prakash

Food & Beverages

Erode

Thilakavathi Mani

Outside TN

Karnataka

Saranya Rajendran

Food & Beverages (Special achiever)

Chennai

Uma Krishnaswamy K

Inspirational Women Awardees:

Name of the Inspirational women Awardees

Organization or Category or Field

Ms Meenakshi Arvind

Industrialist and Social Activist

Ms Bhageerathy Ramamoorthy

Anandan trust

Ms. Gopika Verma

Indian classical dancer and teacher

Ms. G Kala – Dance Master

Film Dance Master

Ms. Madhavi Latha Prathigudupu

former national paralympic swimming champion

Ms. Bharathi Baskar

Public/motivational speaker

Ms. Khushbu Sundar

Entertainment and Public Life

Ms. Hemalatha Annamalai

Automobile Entrepreneur

Ms. Sudha Kongara Prasad

Indian movie Director

Selection Process:

The applications were received from June 7th to July 2nd, 2022

These applications were shortlisted and top candidates were interviewed by the esteemed jury during the jury interview on July 23 & 24, 2022.

The panel of esteemed Jury members shortlisted nominated women based on: uniqueness of the business, social impact, business challenges, scalability, family impact, and progress & revenue.

The selected winners from each category were presented with the award at a grand ceremony on 28 August, 2022.

The eminent jury panel for the Sakthi Masalas Homepreneur Awards, comprises women achievers from different fields who include:

Ms. Aruna Subramaniam, Management Consultant & Trustee, Bhoomika Trust

Ms. Hema Rukmani, CEO, Thenandal Entertainment

Ms. Jayasree Vummidi, Managing Director – The Lotus Group

Ms. Krithika Radhakrishnan, Arkay Production

Ms. Lakshmi Ravichander, Founder, Event Art

Ms. Latha Rajan, Founder, Ma Foi Strategic Consultants

Dr. Madhu Saran, Founder, River NGO

Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder, SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore

Ms. Nina Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Savera Hotels

Ms. Prasanna Vasanadu, founder and CEO, VR Derma Pvt Ltd

Ms. Poornima Ramaswamy, designer, stylist and entrepreneur

Ms. Radha Sanjeev, Chief Operations Officer, Glosel Group

Ms. Rathna Sivaraman, entrepreneur and media personality

Ms. Ravoofa H.K, Media Mason

Ms. Rinku Mecheri, social entrepreneur, Founder, Chennai Volunteers

Ms. Rukmini Thiagarajan, Director – Chennai One IT Sez

Dr Saranya T. Jaikumar, educational psychologist

Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Career Creators & Flexi Careers India

Ms. Shiny Surendran, accredited sports dietitian, IOC & SDA

Ms. Shylaja Chetlur, actor, entrepreneur, media professional, Shylaar Productions

Dr. Srinisha Maran, Chairperson, Bharath University & Sree Balaji Medical College

Ms. Sushila Ravindranath, senior journalist

Ms. Veena Kumaravel, co-founder, Naturals Salon

Dr. Vimalarani Britto, entrepreneur, educationalist, and social

Jury from YI – Young Indians, Chennai Chapter:

Vidya Ragu – a YI Member, Founder Himalaya calling, Skillsgurucool, Womens Bilateral Mastermind – Global Conversations platform on Entrepreneurship

Kavya – Co-founder, Advay Capital, associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Below are the prestigious sponsors who have joined hands to successfully execute the event this year.

Sakthi Masala, the queen of spices as the household name among the millions today, is the title sponsor of Homepreneur Awards 2022. The event is powered by SSVM Institutions, A school milieu that creates confident, self-assured learners; GRT Jewellers, one of Indias foremost jewellery stores; Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, providing excellent medical education. The Associate sponsor being Milky Mist, always extending hands towards better nutrition. Student edition special sponsor being GRT Mahalakshmi Vidyalaya.