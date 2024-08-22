Home

6 Dead, 22 Injured After Private Bus Carrying School Staff Members Falls Into Gorge In Ladakh

Helicopters are being used to move the 22 injured people to the SNM Hospital and army hospital in Leh.

A bus carrying school staff members to a wedding function met with a fatal accident in Ladakh’s Leh district. Six individuals lost their lives, while 22 others sustained injuries when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge in the Durbuk area. Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve confirmed the incident, highlighting the swift response of district administration and police in providing immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Helicopters have been deployed to airlift the injured to SNM Hospital and an army hospital in Leh. Unfortunately, the condition of two of the injured individuals is critical.

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: Six passengers died and 22 others were injured when a private bus travelling from Leh to Eastern Ladakh fell into a 200 metre deep gorge. The injured have been shifted to District Hospital SNM Leh. Some of them are critical. Further details awaited: DC Leh,… pic.twitter.com/JvRe8HvTMT — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

5 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Bihar’s Bhojpur

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least five people, including two women and a child, were killed and three others critically injured when the jeep in which they were travelling hit a road divider in Bihar’s Bhojpur district in the early hours of Thursday, police said, according to the PTI.

The jeep hit the road divider on the Ara-Buxar road near Bibiganj bridge, under the jurisdiction of Gajrajganj police station, they said.

A Bhojpur police statement said, “The deceased have been identified as Bhoop Narayan Pathak (56), Bipul Pathak (26), Renu Devi (55), Arpita Pathak (25) and Harsh Kumar (3). Injured are: Khushi Kumari (22), Madhu Devi (27) and Beli Kumari (5). All injured have been admitted to Ara district hospital. All victims are residents of Kamaria village in Bhojpur district,” as per the PTI.











