National

6 Dead As Speeding Truck Collides With Car On Lucknow-Kanpur Highway In Unnao

admin
74Views
Read Time:58 Second


  • Home
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • 6 Dead As Speeding Truck Collides With Car On Lucknow-Kanpur Highway In Unnao

Amongst 6 dead, 3 pedestrians were crushed to death in fatal road accident in Unnao today.

5 Dead, 15 Injured As Mini Bus Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Kathua
5 Dead, 15 Injured As Mini Bus Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Kathua

Unnao: Atleast 6 people died in a deadly vehicular road accident in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. A speeding truck rammed into a car and also crushed 3 pedestrians, according to report by India Today.

Going by the report, around 4-5 people are trapped and feared dead. Local police immediately rushed to the spot,

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.




Published Date: January 22, 2023 9:56 PM IST



Updated Date: January 22, 2023 10:18 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories