6 Dead As Speeding Truck Collides With Car On Lucknow-Kanpur Highway In Unnao

Amongst 6 dead, 3 pedestrians were crushed to death in fatal road accident in Unnao today.

Unnao: Atleast 6 people died in a deadly vehicular road accident in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. A speeding truck rammed into a car and also crushed 3 pedestrians, according to report by India Today.

Going by the report, around 4-5 people are trapped and feared dead. Local police immediately rushed to the spot,

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.



