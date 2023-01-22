6 Dead As Speeding Truck Collides With Car On Lucknow-Kanpur Highway In Unnao
- Home
- Uttar Pradesh
- 6 Dead As Speeding Truck Collides With Car On Lucknow-Kanpur Highway In Unnao
Amongst 6 dead, 3 pedestrians were crushed to death in fatal road accident in Unnao today.
Unnao: Atleast 6 people died in a deadly vehicular road accident in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. A speeding truck rammed into a car and also crushed 3 pedestrians, according to report by India Today.
Going by the report, around 4-5 people are trapped and feared dead. Local police immediately rushed to the spot,
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 9:56 PM IST
Updated Date: January 22, 2023 10:18 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Shah Rukh Khan’s Reply To Pathaan Poster Garlanded With Its Tickets Is Subtly Excellent
[ad_1] Home ViralShah Rukh Khan’s Reply To Pathaan Poster Garlanded With Its Tickets Is Subtly Excellent Pathaan is releasing in...
Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide
[ad_1] Home Travel‘Everything At Once:’ Video Depicts Must Visit Incredible Places In Incredible India " As hot as fire, cold...
Experiences And Experiments With Words At JLF ’23 Day 4; Sudha Murty Talks On Importance Of Reading
[ad_1] Home News IndiaExperiences And Experiments With Words At JLF ’23 Day 4; Sudha Murthy Talks On Importance Of Reading...
New Zealand Defeat India In Shootout To Advance Into Quarter-finals
[ad_1] Home SportsHockey World Cup 2023: New Zealand Defeat India In Shootout To Advance Into Quarter-finals India lost 4-5 to...
AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs NZL, HWC 2023 Crossover Match: Heartbreak For Hosts, Lose 4-5 in Shootout
[ad_1] 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝟑-𝟑 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐙𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 (𝐒𝐎: 𝟒-𝟓) New Zealand complete 2nd half come-back and a tight shoot-out goes to...
Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy in Cute Post:
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentDipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy in Cute Post: ‘Gratitude, Excitement, Happiness And Nervousness’ 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Shoaib...
Average Rating