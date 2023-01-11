6 Dead In UPs Rae Bareli As Truck Rams Into Group Standing At Roadside Tea Stall Amid Dense Fog
A truck mowed down 6 people standing at a roadside tea stall amid dense fog in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district.
Lucknow: Accidents due to dense fog continue in Uttar Pradesh. The latest incident took place on Wednesday in Rae Bareli district. A truck mowed down six people, aged between 33 and 74, standing at a roadside tea stall on Wednesday morning. Four more people were injured in the accident on the Banda-Bahraich highway.
The accident took place near Khagiyakheda village under Gurbaksh Ganj police station in the district around 6 am when the truck was moving towards Lalganj from Bachhrawan.
According to the police, the truck ran over the villagers gathered at the tea stall and fell into a ditch. The deceased were identified as Shivmohan (33), Ravindra (37), Santosh (39), Vrindavan alias Gutku (43), Lallu (54), and Lalai (74). Locals feared that more people might be trapped under the truck. A search operation was carried out.
There was dense fog in the area at the time of the accident, police said. After the accident, authorities and locals began a rescue operation. District Magistrate Mala Srivastava and Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi visited the spot.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 7:33 PM IST
