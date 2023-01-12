Home

Fashion Trends 2023: 6 Ethical Fashion Practises to Rule The Market

Fashion Trend 2023: Sustainable fashion is becoming more and more popular in the global fashion industry. In recent years, the fashion industry has been scrutinised for its impact on sustainability due to issues including climate change, plastic pollution, deforestation, the loss of coral reefs and biodiversity, water shortages, and overproduction.

When designing apparel, sustainable fashion manufacturers have both people and the environment in mind, limiting environmental impact whenever possible with the ultimate goal of eliminating carbon footprints while keeping as much equity for all associated stakeholders as is practical. The co-founder and director of Casa Joya, Ms Khushei Aggarwal, discusses the upcoming fashion trends for 2023.

6 ETHICAL FASHION TRENDS TO WATCH OUT FOR IN 2023:

Secondhand Clothing: Buying old clothing is currently in vogue. There are several benefits to buying used apparel, and many consumers are taking advantage of the growing market. Saving money is good for the environment and your wallet. It’s a great way to manage textile waste while also earning a little more money. Additionally, worn clothing can make you seem amazing by giving you unique accessories that no one else is wearing. Go Vintage: Buying old or vintage clothing is once again fashionable! Numerous buyers are taking advantage of the expanding market because buying used apparel provides a variety of advantages. Thrift store vintage finds are healthy for the environment and your budget. It’s a terrific way to reuse old clothing while also saving money. Used clothing may also be iconic since it gives you the chance to find unique stuff that no one else is wearing. Organic Cotton: Massive garment manufacturers are counting on organic cotton to appeal to ethical consumers and regain their trust after adopting an unethical fast-fashion business strategy. In the international textile and apparel industry, certified organic cotton has long been at the forefront of sustainable business practices. Organic cotton is vastly preferable to regular cotton since it is non-GMO and grown without the use of potentially dangerous herbicides, pesticides, or fertilizers. Renting Over Purchasing: Another choice for pricey apparel is to rent it. Renting allows you to make significant financial savings while also protecting the environment and the people employed in the fashion supply chain. Additionally, this is a superior choice, especially if you’re looking for ball gowns, bridal gowns, kid’s clothes, or apparel for expectant ladies. Customers who want to periodically update their wardrobes may now find a subscription service from a number of fashion rental businesses. Recycling Plastic Waste: Did you know that many of the sportswear, outerwear, and swimwear items are made of materials like polyester, nylon, and spandex, which are made using oil? Clothing made from these materials has a major negative impact on the environment. We should put more emphasis on a productive, inclusive circular economy. However, modern garment producers use recovered plastic waste to make cosy, cost-effective, high-quality, and environmentally responsible clothes. Vegan Fashion: Every year, the global textile and clothing industry kills billions of animals for the fashion industry. Examples of materials used to produce clothes from animal pelts and skins include fur, wool, leather, down, and silk. Environmentally conscious people favour apparel made from materials not sourced from animals. They are aware that clothing can be wonderful, fashionable, affordable, and made without using any animal products. Finding vegan and cruelty-free substitutes, such as recycled materials, organic fibres, or semi-synthetic textiles made from natural resources, is a good strategy.



