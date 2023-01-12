6 Family Members Consume Poison Due To Poverty in MP; One Dead, Others Critical
The youngest child Purva died this morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital while her siblings are said to be in a critical condition. However, the parents are out of danger.
Bhopal: In a heart-wrenching incident, a family of six members in Bhopal attempted to end their own, and their four minor children’s lives by consuming poison but only the youngest died, police said on Thursday. The incident happened as 40-year-old Kishore Jatav, a contractor who lives with his family in Khajuri area, was over-stressed over failing to complete the contracts owing to financial problems.
Jatav and his 35-year-old wife Sita consumed poison on Wednesday and fed poison-laced milk to their children Kanchan (15), Purva (8), Annu (10) and Abhay (12)
Giving details, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said the police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered.
Giving further information, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bairagarh, Antima Samadhiya said that Jatav and his wife had mixed insecticide in milk and had fed it to all their four children on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Jatav, who regained consciousness on Wednesday after treatment, told the police that he was debt-ridden, due to which he was compelled to take the extreme step.
He, however, did not elaborate on the amount that he had procured as loans from different people.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 9:47 PM IST
