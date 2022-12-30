While the two biggest achievements for India in 2022 was the Thomas Cup win and Neeraj Chopra’s historic silver medal in World Championship, one can’t ignore the heroics of Indian women’s as well. Here’s a look at six such leading ladies who impressed in 2022.

6 Female Athletes Who Impressed With Their Show In 2022

New Delhi: 2022 was historic year for India in sports. The Indian athletes won various events and brought glory for the country. While the two biggest achievements for India in 2022 was the Thomas Cup win and Neeraj Chopra’s historic silver medal in World Championship, one can’t ignore the heroics of Indian women’s as well. Here’s a look at six such leading ladies who impressed in 2022.

PV Sindhu: In 2022, Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu finally ended her wait of maiden gold medal in Commonwealth Games. After winning bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018, she kissed the yellow metal in Birmingham games this year.

Nikhat Zareen: Star boxer Nikhat Zareen won not one but two gold medals this year. She first won the World Championship and then complimented that win by bagging another yellow metal in Commonwealth Games.

Vinesh Phogat: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat completed the hat-trick of gold medals in Commonwealth Games. The two-time Olympian backed her wins in 2014 and 2018 editions by securing another top place finish in Birmingham.

Mirabai Chanu: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won her second straight gold medal in Commonwealth Games this year. She lifted a total weight of 201 kg to secure top place finish.

Sakshi Malik: Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik also found her form back in 2022 and won the yellow metal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is on fire in 2022. She performed well in the women’s ODI World Cup and then led the side to a historic second place finish in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where women’s cricket made its debut and not just that he then led Indian team to a historic ODI whitewash of England in England.



