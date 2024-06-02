Home

News

6 Indian Tourists From Mumbai Injured In Jeep Mishap In Nepal’s Chitwan District

The tourists from India are mostly senior citizens.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Representational image: pixabay.com)

Indian Tourists Injured: Six Indian tourists were injured in a road accident in Nepal’s Chitwan district on Sunday, said the officials.

The tourists from India are mostly senior citizens who were injured when the jeep they were travelling in overturned near a lake in Nepal’s Chitwan district.

Kedarnath Panta, the chairperson of ward number 12, Khaireni municipality said that the accident took place near Darai Lake at Khaireni when the tourists were heading towards Chitwan National Park for a jungle safari.

Chitwan National Park, 250 km south of Kathmandu, is famous for one-horned Rhinos and Bengal Tigers.

All those who sustained injuries hail from the Bendali Thana area in Mumbai and most of them are above 60 years of age, police said. They are identified as Ramchandra Yadav, Sudesh Shanker Khadia, Pankaj Gupteshwor, Vaishali Gupteshwor, Sushmita Sudesh Khadia, and Vijaya More.

They are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bharatpur and Ratnanagar, police said, adding that they have taken the jeep driver, a Nepalese, into their custody.

(With PTI inputs)







