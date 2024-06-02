NationalPolitics

6 Indian Tourists From Mumbai Injured In Jeep Mishap In Nepal

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 2, 2024
0 82 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • 6 Indian Tourists From Mumbai Injured In Jeep Mishap In Nepal’s Chitwan District

The tourists from India are mostly senior citizens.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Indian tourists, mishap, Nepal, Kathmandu, India, road accident, Chitwan district, Darai Lake, Chitwan National Park, jungle safari, Rhinos, Bengal Tigers, Mumbai
(Representational image: pixabay.com)

Indian Tourists Injured: Six Indian tourists were injured in a road accident in Nepal’s Chitwan district on Sunday, said the officials.

The tourists from India are mostly senior citizens who were injured when the jeep they were travelling in overturned near a lake in Nepal’s Chitwan district.

Kedarnath Panta, the chairperson of ward number 12, Khaireni municipality said that the accident took place near Darai Lake at Khaireni when the tourists were heading towards Chitwan National Park for a jungle safari.

Chitwan National Park, 250 km south of Kathmandu, is famous for one-horned Rhinos and Bengal Tigers.

All those who sustained injuries hail from the Bendali Thana area in Mumbai and most of them are above 60 years of age, police said. They are identified as Ramchandra Yadav, Sudesh Shanker Khadia, Pankaj Gupteshwor, Vaishali Gupteshwor, Sushmita Sudesh Khadia, and Vijaya More.

They are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bharatpur and Ratnanagar, police said, adding that they have taken the jeep driver, a Nepalese, into their custody.

(With PTI inputs)




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 2, 2024
0 82 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Exit Polls Are Done To Please Ruling Party, Says Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar

June 2, 2024

Akshaya AK.654 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

June 2, 2024

Prashant Kishors First Reaction After Exit Polls Predictions

June 2, 2024

PM Modi to Hold 7 Marathon Meetings Today on Heatwave Crisis, 100-Day Agenda; Check Details

June 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow