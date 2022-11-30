Bahraich: As many as six people were killed and 15 suffered injuries after a collision between a Roadways bus and a truck in Tappe Sipah, Bahraich, confirms SHO Rajesh Singh.

6 Killed, 15 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In UP’s Bahraich

Bahraich: As many as six people were killed and 15 suffered injuries after a collision between a Roadways bus and a truck in Tappe Sipah, Bahraich, confirms SHO Rajesh Singh.

The injured have been sent to a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Police present at the spot.

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh | Six people died and 15 injured in a collision between a Roadways bus and a truck in Tappe Sipah, Bahraich, confirms SHO Rajesh Singh. The injured have been sent to a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/A5MPOomd05 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2022

More details are awaited.



