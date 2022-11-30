Wednesday, November 30, 2022
6 Killed, 15 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In UP’s Bahraich

Bahraich:  As many as six people were killed and 15 suffered injuries after a collision between a Roadways bus and a truck in Tappe Sipah, Bahraich, confirms SHO Rajesh Singh.

The injured have been sent to a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Police present at the spot.

More details are awaited.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 8:39 AM IST



Updated Date: November 30, 2022 9:16 AM IST





