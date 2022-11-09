6 Killed As 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal; Army Mobilised To Affected Areas For Rescue Operation

At least six people were killed as Nepal was hit by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday. They died after a house collapsed in Doti district. The quake showed that tremors were also felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, and surrounding areas.
At least six people were killed as Nepal was hit by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday. They died after a house collapsed in Doti district, news agency ANI reported quoting officials. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and neighbouring areas around 2am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Nepal army personnel have been sent to the affected areas for a search and rescue operation, officials said.
#BREAKING|A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the area around Khaptad Baba Ashram in #Doti District at 02:12 a.m.
A house collapsed in Nepal's Doti district, killing at least six people
Chief District Officer of Doti, Kalpana Shrestha told news agency ANI that five people have been injured and are taken to hospital including dozens of houses damaged with landslides at various locations across the district.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
NEPAL RECORDED SECOND EARTHQUAKE IN 24 HRS
This was the second earthquake Nepal recorded in the last in 24 hours. An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude had hit the country on Tuesday morning as well, the NCS also reported.As per NCS data, the previous earthquake occurred 155km northeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 100km.”Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 08-11-2022, 04:37:27 IST, Lat: 28.57 & Long: 86.58, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 155km NE of Kathmandu, Nepal,” the NCS had tweeted.