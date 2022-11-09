Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNational6 Killed As 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal; Army Mobilised To Affected...
National

6 Killed As 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal; Army Mobilised To Affected Areas For Rescue Operation

admin
By admin
0
95


At least six people were killed as Nepal was hit by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday. They died after a house collapsed in Doti district. The quake showed that tremors were also felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, and surrounding areas.

6 Killed As 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal; Army Mobilised To Affected Areas For Rescue Operation
6 Killed As 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal; Army Mobilised To Affected Areas For Rescue Operation

Nepal Earthquake news: At least six people were killed as Nepal was hit by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday. They died after a house collapsed in Doti district, news agency ANI reported quoting officials. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and neighbouring areas around 2am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Nepal army personnel have been sent to the affected areas for a search and rescue operation, officials said.

Chief District Officer of Doti, Kalpana Shrestha told news agency ANI that five people have been injured and are taken to hospital including dozens of houses damaged with landslides at various locations across the district.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

NEPAL RECORDED SECOND EARTHQUAKE IN 24 HRS

This was the second earthquake Nepal recorded in the last in 24 hours. An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude had hit the country on Tuesday morning as well, the NCS also reported.As per NCS data, the previous earthquake occurred 155km northeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 100km.”Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 08-11-2022, 04:37:27 IST, Lat: 28.57 & Long: 86.58, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 155km NE of Kathmandu, Nepal,” the NCS had tweeted.




Published Date: November 9, 2022 7:03 AM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 7:57 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Elon Musk sells at least $3.95B of Tesla shares after Twitter takeover
Next article
Haryana Panchayat Chunav 2022: Voting Begins for Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samitis in 9 Districts Amid Public Holiday
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

6 Killed As 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal; Army Mobilised To Affected Areas For Rescue Operation

admin
By admin
0
95


At least six people were killed as Nepal was hit by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday. They died after a house collapsed in Doti district. The quake showed that tremors were also felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, and surrounding areas.

6 Killed As 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal; Army Mobilised To Affected Areas For Rescue Operation
6 Killed As 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal; Army Mobilised To Affected Areas For Rescue Operation

Nepal Earthquake news: At least six people were killed as Nepal was hit by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday. They died after a house collapsed in Doti district, news agency ANI reported quoting officials. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and neighbouring areas around 2am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Nepal army personnel have been sent to the affected areas for a search and rescue operation, officials said.

Chief District Officer of Doti, Kalpana Shrestha told news agency ANI that five people have been injured and are taken to hospital including dozens of houses damaged with landslides at various locations across the district.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

NEPAL RECORDED SECOND EARTHQUAKE IN 24 HRS

This was the second earthquake Nepal recorded in the last in 24 hours. An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude had hit the country on Tuesday morning as well, the NCS also reported.As per NCS data, the previous earthquake occurred 155km northeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 100km.”Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 08-11-2022, 04:37:27 IST, Lat: 28.57 & Long: 86.58, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 155km NE of Kathmandu, Nepal,” the NCS had tweeted.




Published Date: November 9, 2022 7:03 AM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 7:57 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Elon Musk sells at least $3.95B of Tesla shares after Twitter takeover
Next article
Haryana Panchayat Chunav 2022: Voting Begins for Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samitis in 9 Districts Amid Public Holiday
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677