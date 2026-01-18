In a post on X, Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked the Latehar deputy commissioner to provide appropriate medical facilities to the injured.Jharkhand bus accident: At least six people, including four women, were killed and over 80 others injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred at Orsa Bangladara valley under Mahuadanr police station limits. “A bus carrying a marriage party was coming from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar. The bus overturned, and five people died on the spot. Among them, four were women. The injured were taken to a hospital,” Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav told PTI. One person died during treatment at Mahuadanr community health centre, another official said. In a post on X, Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked the Latehar deputy commissioner to provide appropriate medical facilities to the injured.
Source link
Leave a Reply