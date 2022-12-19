Menu
Search
National

6 Things Husbands Should Know Before Their Wives Undergo Treatment

By: admin

Date:


Some valuable things to take note of before a wife goes for IVF treatment.

6 Things Husbands Should Know Before Their Wives Undergo IVF Treatment
6 Things Husbands Should Know Before Their Wives Undergo IVF Treatment

IVF Treatment: For a couple, there are many emotions to contend with when it comes to infertility, seeking out help in such cases can be a good thing to do if a couple is faced with infertility. It’s best to look at IVF as something that is an option for a couple who are having difficulties conceiving a child and are dealing with infertility, instead of singling out one of the partners. Navigating such a course can feel overwhelming for whichever partner is struggling with infertility; therefore, it becomes all the more important for the other partner to stick with them at such a time and embrace each other. Equal participation from both partners improves the odds of a successful pregnancy through IVF. Dr. Nidhi Singh, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Patna shares tips for husbands to know before their wives go for the treatment.

Particularly for men whose wives will be undergoing IVF treatment, here are some valuable things to take note of:

  1. Your wife’s ovaries will be induced with a set of hormone injections to release several eggs; it may be able to aid her with this procedure at home.
  2. Once the eggs are developed, they are collected during surgery under mild anesthesia. If necessary, they may be asked to deposit a sample of your sperm on the same day.
  3. The eggs and sperm are placed in a petri-dish in the laboratory to potentially fertilize and generate embryos.
  4. The fertilized eggs will be observed for a few days and may undergo genetic screening at this time.
  5. If embryos have developed, one will be placed in the wife’s uterus. If there is more than one embryo, the others may be preserved and put to use later.
  6. A blood test that determines whether the embryo implants itself to the uterine wall usually requires a two-week wait.

It is advisable that, as a husband, also take care of health and well-being because ultimately, getting on a clean and healthy diet and eliminating toxins like alcohol and smoking becomes all the more important. Ensure that you’re not just physically fit but also mentally sound and prepared, along with your wife, for this procedure.




Published Date: December 19, 2022 9:05 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleAILET Result 2023 Out At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check All India Rank Here
Next articleWith offers overseas, UP’s Carl Tamayo ponders next move
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh