6 Things Husbands Should Know Before Their Wives Undergo Treatment

IVF Treatment: For a couple, there are many emotions to contend with when it comes to infertility, seeking out help in such cases can be a good thing to do if a couple is faced with infertility. It’s best to look at IVF as something that is an option for a couple who are having difficulties conceiving a child and are dealing with infertility, instead of singling out one of the partners. Navigating such a course can feel overwhelming for whichever partner is struggling with infertility; therefore, it becomes all the more important for the other partner to stick with them at such a time and embrace each other. Equal participation from both partners improves the odds of a successful pregnancy through IVF. Dr. Nidhi Singh, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Patna shares tips for husbands to know before their wives go for the treatment.

Particularly for men whose wives will be undergoing IVF treatment, here are some valuable things to take note of:

Your wife’s ovaries will be induced with a set of hormone injections to release several eggs; it may be able to aid her with this procedure at home. Once the eggs are developed, they are collected during surgery under mild anesthesia. If necessary, they may be asked to deposit a sample of your sperm on the same day. The eggs and sperm are placed in a petri-dish in the laboratory to potentially fertilize and generate embryos. The fertilized eggs will be observed for a few days and may undergo genetic screening at this time. If embryos have developed, one will be placed in the wife’s uterus. If there is more than one embryo, the others may be preserved and put to use later. A blood test that determines whether the embryo implants itself to the uterine wall usually requires a two-week wait.

It is advisable that, as a husband, also take care of health and well-being because ultimately, getting on a clean and healthy diet and eliminating toxins like alcohol and smoking becomes all the more important. Ensure that you’re not just physically fit but also mentally sound and prepared, along with your wife, for this procedure.



