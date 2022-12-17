6 Tips From Wipro Boss On How To Live Life Stress-Fee; Mindless TV, Massages Are Some On The List

After he shared his stress buster mantra, many netizens responded on Twitter that they had similar routine to manage stress.

New Delhi: Deny or accept, stress is part of our daily lives and it is mostly uncontrollable. However, one can manage learn to manage on how to respond to daily stress and anxiety. Nevertheless, Rishad Premji who is the chairman of the IT and business consulting behemoth Wipro shared is way of bursting stress which helps him in leading a fuss-free life included (‘in no particular order’).

Premji, a Harvard Business School alumnus and the one who was first to term the practice of moonlighting as ‘cheating’, said his list of stress busters has sleep, exercise, massages, spending time with loved ones, mindless TV watching, and others.

He wrote, “My stress busters in no order 1) sleep 2) exercise 3) massages 4) time with people I love and who matter 5) mindless TV 6) not taking myself too seriously”.

After he shared his stress buster mantra, many netizens responded on Twitter that they had similar routine to manage stress.

Shower, Swimming, Songs & Music, Cuddling Pets, Eating favorite Foods, Travelling & Feeling Nature, Yoga Nidra, Running, etc.. List Goes on… — Sarafaraj Hubli (@SarafarajHubli) December 15, 2022

The ‘strength’ of good sleep has been greatly underplayed. I am fan for spending time with people or even one person who matter. Fully agree about not taking ourselves seriously, we just need to thread along. — vin (@parvateezam) December 16, 2022

Premji was the first to label moonlighting “cheating” after food delivery platform Swiggy said its employees could have side jobs. Premji’s Wipro had first strictly warned employees against moonlighting and then sacked 300 of them for working for one of its rival companies on the side.

He later said that one of Wipro’s top 20 leaders was fired in ten minutes because of a “huge integrity violation”, but did not delve into whether the termination was connected to moonlighting.

Negative Impact of stress on body

Stress can negatively impact one’s health. Chronic stress can lead to physical symptoms, such as gastrointestinal issues, and can also have mental symptoms, such as depression and brain fog. Many studies have stated that common stress signs include hypertension, high blood pressure, anxiety, headaches, increased breathing rate, insomnia, and so on.



