Indigestion in Winter: 6 Tips to Treat Digestive Issues in Cold Weather Naturally

Indigestion in Winter: There is a good probability that we can prevent digestive problems if we alter our diet and avoid particular items.

Indigestion in Winter: In the winter, many of us frequently experience stomach distress followed by cold and other gastroenterological disorders. Digestion issues like gas, acidity, constipation, heartburn or even diarrhoea are common occurrences. Stomach discomfort is more common in some persons. Wintertime slow metabolism affects a lot of people, making it difficult for them to empty their stomachs and have regular bowel movements. Therefore, stomach issues continue over time. In order to eliminate the problematic components, it is necessary to understand the underlying causes of it.

6 TIPS TO TREAT INDIGESTION IN WINTER NATURALLY

Reduce Processed Food: The digestive tract has an extremely difficult time processing processed foods. Due to their low fibre content, these meals may be difficult to digest and may exacerbate gastrointestinal issues including acidity. Choose whole meals instead because they are simpler to digest. Eat More Fibre: Fiber-rich foods make the stool soft and thick, which speeds up the colon’s transit time, reduces the effects of any toxins, and aids in the removal of harmful germs. Add Probiotics: Probiotics are packed with good bacteria that boost immunity, lessen chronic inflammation, and treat leaky gut. To maintain a healthy digestive tract, consume fermented foods including fermented vegetables, coconut kefir, and probiotic supplements. Consume Bitter Foods: Bitter foods like kale, arugula, spinach, dill, and turmeric might encourage the body’s own creation of digestive enzymes and bile, which will speed up the process of breaking down the food. Stay Hydrated: Your abdomen needs to be in good shape for the food to digest properly. Therefore, make sure you’re getting enough water to maintain good mucosal lining health, promote healthy small intestinal flora, and prevent constipation. Chew Your Food: Foods will breakdown more quickly and efficiently if they are chewed. There are many digestive enzymes in saliva. It’s best to give thanks for what you have before eating. This promotes increased digestive heat and aids in the cephalic phase of digestion.



