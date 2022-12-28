Whole grains are high in fibre, which can help delay the absorption of glucose in the blood. This decreases the risk of risky blood sugar spikes in diabetics

Diabetes: 6 Whole Grains That Help Control High Blood Sugar Naturally

Diabetics are constantly thinking about how to manage diabetes and keep sugar levels under control. Maintaining a strict routine, a healthy diet, and regular exercise may aid in achieving normal blood sugar levels. Whole grains are high in fibre, which can help delay the absorption of glucose in the blood. This decreases the risk of risky blood sugar spikes in diabetics. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra reveals 5 essential whole grains that you should include in your diet for managing high blood sugar levels naturally.

She says ‘Individuals with diabetes are frequently encouraged by their doctors to carefully monitor their consumption of carbohydrates to prevent overwhelming the pancreas. But reducing carbs doesn’t mean eliminating them all together. In fact, some grains can be healthy for people with diabetes.’

Here Are Some of The Whole Grains That May Help You Manage Diabetes:

Barley: Barley is rich in beta-glucan which aids in blood sugar management and helps in lowering bad cholesterol Oat Bran: Along with being rich in soluble fiber, it is rich in magnesium & protein. These components play a major role in blood glucose management. Amarnath: Amaranth is a highly nutritious pseudo cereal that has superior protein content in comparison to other cereals. Amaranth is a great choice when comes to gluten free options. It is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties as well. Ragi: Ragi is an extremely nutritious millet, which resembles mustard in appearance. It helps in lowering bad cholesterol and is diabetes friendly. It is a great weaning food for Toddlers Bajra: Bajra has low glycemic index. Being fiber rich, it can help in curing constipation and aids weight loss. Bajra has a higher iron content as compared to other cereals. Jowar: Jowar is rich in Vitamin K1 which plays a crucial role in blood clotting and bone growth. Bioactive phenolic compounds in Jowar help in reducing bad cholesterol. Highly resistant starch complexes assist in weight management by providing satiety and help in maintaining blood glucose levels.



